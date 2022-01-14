ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14 is getting more worlds to ease congestion over the next 18 months

By Hirun Cryer
 6 days ago
Final Fantasy 14 is expanding its North American and European data centres and servers later this year. Earlier today on January 14, Final Fantasy 14 game director Naoki Yoshida published another extensive blog post, this time delving into detail on the current developments behind the scenes at Square Enix. Chiefly, Yoshida...

