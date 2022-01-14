Google buys London site for US$1 billion

Technology giant Google is investing around £762.5 million in buying a site in London where it is currently a tenant.The purchase of the Central St Giles office is being made alongside a new development being built for the company in King’s Cross.Google said the move means it will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the UK.It currently employs more than 6,400 staff across the country.Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivityGoogleThe Central St Giles office will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, to include meeting rooms for hybrid working, flexible working spaces and outdoor covered...
