Google buys London site for US$1 billion

When we told our friends and family we were moving to France, many expressed envy at our future filled with easy-access baguettes. I’m sure there will be no small amount of schadenfreude on their parts (the French for schadenfreude is also schadenfreude; well done the Germans), as I share with you the hard-won knowledge that nothing could be further from the truth.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO