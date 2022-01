A recent essay suggests that the days of the office as a workplace are numbered, and the replacement should be more of a social club. A recent Wall Street Journal essay provided a novel suggestion for repurposing large offices: turning them into a "clubhouse" or social space of some sort. Like many who have experienced remote work over the course of the pandemic, the author suggests that remote work lies somewhere on the spectrum of tolerable to preferable for most of us when it comes to actual heads-down work. This is likely news to no one, and most organizations have seen minor flashes of rebellion when suggesting mandatory return-to-office policies.

