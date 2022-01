HOLLYWOOD—Where do we start people in regards to the mayhem on “Days of Our Lives.” Well there is good news and bad news. Why? Marlena Evans is no longer possessed by the Devil, however, her grandson Johnny is. Yeah, I was not expecting that twist, but I’m glad to see that happened, as it opens the door to more chaos. Would one make the argument that the climax was a bit disappointing? Yes, I was expecting “The Exorcist” on steroids, but this is daytime TV so only so much can be done.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO