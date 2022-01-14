ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Scream surprises fans by bringing back an original character

By Molly Edwards
 6 days ago
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Scream! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new movie in theaters!. Scream has burst back onto the big screen, and, like any good "requel" (that's a reboot/sequel), it's a blend of the old and new. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette...

