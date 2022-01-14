Owlet Dream Duo smart baby monitoring system provides personalized sleep insights

Free up your hands while creating with the PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal. This highly portable 3-axis gimbal has an intelligent mounting system with its integrated tripod. It responds to gestures and provides AI tracking. That way, you’re always in the center during live streams, conference calls, and more. Then, the convenient folding mechanism reduces this gimbal to just 142 mm in length, so it fits easily in a bag or purse. It also weighs just 298g, so you can carry it anywhere. Meanwhile, the magnetic ecosystem connects to your smartphone in three ways. And the in-app features include editing, background music, templates, and more. Best of all, the PowerFollow feature allows you to stream to all major platforms during filming. Finally, this content creation gadget even has a wireless charging bank, so you’ll never have to stop filming due to a dying battery.

