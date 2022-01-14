ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Motorcycle Riders Involved In Overnight Crash

By News 9
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overnight crash involving two motorcycle drivers was reported early...

www.news9.com

WREG

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police Association has identified the officer as 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones. Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Adair County Claims One Life

(Adair) An Adair County man died in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80 in Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80, near the 87-mile marker. Authorities say 59-year old Jay Zimmerline of Fontanelle died in the crash.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-39 SB near DeForest, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. According to the preliminary investigation, just after 10:00 p.m. a Honda Van pulled over to help a driver who was in a disabled Honda Civic on the side of I-39 near MM 124 Thursday night.
DEFOREST, WI
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Driver Loses Control Trying To Weave Through Traffic, Crashes Down Embankment In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New video shows the moments a driver crashed on the Capital City Freeway while trying to weave through traffic in Sacramento. The video was provided by a CBS13 viewer who did not want to be named. The witness said the crash happened Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the freeway between Arden Way and El Camino Avenue. Multiple angles of the crash are captured in the footage. The person driving the vehicle can be seen attempting to get around a large truck and the vehicle in front. A moment later, as the driver attempted to get in front of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Pedestrian dies after crash involving two other cars in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after two cars crashed in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Department tweeted that the crash happened near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets. The woman was described as a pedestrian who was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS DFW

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead After Crash On State Highway 114 In Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. At 10:45 p.m. on January 19, a man was driving near westbound SH-114 and Texan Trail when he saw a motorcycle on the grass. He stopped to check on the rider and called 911. The rider was unresponsive and medics pronounced the his death at 10:58 p.m. Officers noted skid marks on the road leading to the curb where the motorcycle crashed, along with a downed highway sign. Investigators said they believe speed was a factor. The victim is a 23-year-old man from Grapevine. The medical examiner will release his name after notifying next of kin.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Shropshire Star

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

The man was among several others travelling in a vehicle which fell into a river on a farm in Lancashire. A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary...
ACCIDENTS
local21news.com

PSP ID's one of two victims in Frenchville fatal crash involving propane truck

FRENCHVILLE, Pa. (WJAC) — State police have identified one of the two victims in Friday's fatal crash involving a propane truck near Frenchville. Troopers say the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. when the driver of a passenger vehicle rear-ended the propane truck, which was stopped, with its 4-ways on, and was preparing to deliver propane.
FRENCHVILLE, PA
news9.com

Semi Overturns Northwest Of Downtown Tulsa

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire, and EMSA are on the scene of a crash along the northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL) in Tulsa. According to OHP, a semi-truck overturned on I-244 southbound at W 2nd St S. The roadway is currently closed. Details have not been released...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. — An overnight pursuit ended in a crash in Mustang, according to officials. Police said they were called to a disturbance near Southwest 59th Street and Czech Hall Road, where they found a woman who jumped in a car and tried to flee the scene, almost hitting the officers.
MUSTANG, OK

