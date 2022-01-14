ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Meet the Cast of Women of the Movement

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost 70 years since Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a local store. In the years since he was killed, it has since been revealed that Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, lied about what happened in the store today. Although Till’s...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The Lies of Carolyn Bryant Contributed to the Murder of Emmett Till — Where Is She Now?

In 1955, after being accused of flirting with a white woman (Carolyn Bryant), 14-year-old Emmett Till was beaten to death by Carolyn's husband Roy and his half-brother J.W. Milam. Emmett was a Black boy visiting family in Mississippi. The two men, also white, were acquitted of this heinous and brutal crime. After the trial, they confessed to killing Emmett in an interview with Look Magazine. Roy and J.W. disappeared into their own sad lives, but what happened to Carolyn Bryant?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
SOCIETY
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
wamc.org

Glynn Turman on portraying Emmett Till's great-uncle, "Fargo," Jennifer Hudson's Aretha and a lifetime of acting

A painful but pivotal moment in American history is the subject of a new miniseries that debuts on ABC this week. “Women of the Movement” traces the way the murder of Emmett Till galvanized civil rights efforts and exposed racial divisions that remain with us more than 65 years later. And it shows how one grieving mother turned her anger and despair into a push for justice.
MOVIES
Parade

Adrienne Warren on Starring as Emmett Till's Mother and How Things Haven't Changed in Mississippi

The Tony Award winner for the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Adrienne Warren, 34, plays another real-life role: Mamie Till-Mobley in Women of the Movement, which continues its limited-series run this week (Jan. 20 on ABC; streaming on Hulu). Till-Mobley ignited the Civil Rights movement as we know it today when, in 1955, she risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Glynn Turman
Person
Ruby Dee
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carter Jenkins
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Gary Basaraba
Person
Tonya Pinkins
POPSUGAR

Adrienne Warren Was a Tony Award Winner Before Starring in Women of the Movement

Adrienne Warren may be commanding audiences as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, in Women of the Movement, but it's definitely not her first leading role. While you've seen her here and there in popular TV shows like Quantico, Blue Bloods, and Orange Is the New Black, her most notable roles have been on the stage. The Tony Award-winning actress has been in a handful of shows, both touring and on Broadway, and has impressed audiences for years. Theatergoers aren't surprised to see her boldly playing this impactful role in Women of the Movement, which takes place in the 1950s, as her ability to tell a story through acting has been apparent for years. As you watch Women of the Movement, which premiered Jan. 6, catch up on Warren's other notable roles from years past.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Women Of The Movement
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
blackchronicle.com

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement”

Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of “Kenan” Season 2

When Kenan Thompson started his career in the entertainment industry nearly 30 years ago, he probably thought that one day he’d have his very own sitcom. Kenan, which debuted in February of 2021, is a sitcom that centers around a man named Kenan Williams (Thompson) who is raising his two daughters after his wife passes away. Although he is a single parent, he has the support of his brother and father-in-law. Now in its second season, Kenan is continuing to build a strong fan base and the show’s success is largely thanks to its talented cast. While some of the show’s stars are familiar faces, others are just getting started in their careers. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of the second season of Kenan.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy