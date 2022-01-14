ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Shaq Opening Up First Big Chicken Location In Illinois

By Hannah DeRuyter
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkpAM_0dlfCgBU00
Photo: Getty Images

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening up in the midwest.

According to FOX 32 , legendary NBA star Shaquille O ' Neal is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Rosemont, just 20 miles outside of Chicago.

The new restaurant will be located at 9421 West Higgins Road. It will be next to Stan's Donuts & Coffee and the best part, it'll have a statue of Shaq right outside the restaurant.

"We are so excited to welcome Big Chicken's first Midwest location this fall and introduce its delicious chicken sandwiches to Rosemont's residents and visitors alike," said Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens . "The 2,610-square-foot venue will join Stan's Donuts and Small Cheval as we welcome the next generation of quick-casual restaurants to Rosemont this fall."

The menu is filled with a handful of chicken sandwiches to choose from and consists of multiple sides such as fries, jalapeno coleslaw and mac n' cheese.

According to the Daily Herald , Stephens hopes that the restaurant will open in late summer or early fall of 2022.

Currently, the chicken restaurant has two locations, one in Glandale, California and another in Las Vegas Nevada. They also have two locations inside areans as well as locations within carnival cruise lines.

Comments / 30

HBK Family
5d ago

OMG. I'm reading the responses and I never read so much hatred for this man. Shaq will continue to do well.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

The pandemic sounded the death knell for many of America’s most famous restaurants. Among the casualties in 2020 were such iconic institutions as K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen in New Orleans, Manhattan’s “21” Club, and the 99-year-old Pacific Dining Car in Los Angeles. Lesser-known neighborhood standbys that served their communities for generations were felled, too. (Here’s a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Portillo’s gets ready to debut its first dining room-less restaurant

Portillo’s on Monday set an opening date for its first restaurant without a dining room, a triple drive-thru prototype that could mean big things for the fast-casual Italian beef chain, its CEO said. The first Portillo’s Pick Up restaurant is slated to open Feb. 1 in Joliet, Ill., about...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Rosemont, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
City
Rosemont, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Plans Massive Expansion, Opening 300 New Locations

Poke has seen tremendous growth in the restaurant industry, both here in metro Phoenix, and throughout the country over the last few years. Several prominent restaurants have risen, including Koibito Poke, which was started by former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Todd Stottlemyre. While you might have been forced to drive across town to sample poke from the restaurant, you likely won’t have to travel as far in the coming years.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

How Are Chicagoans Reacting to the Restaurant Vaccination Mandate?

It’s been nearly two weeks since Chicago instituted its vaccine mandate in bars and restaurants for diners age 5 and older, and results have been varied. Some restaurant owners report that customers have come back because they feel safer knowing that everyone is vaccinated, while others report hostility and even violence.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stephens
Mashed

Chain Breakfast Restaurants That Are Disappearing Across The Country

You've likely heard it before that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. The morning meal helps you kickstart your day and helps you lose weight. From oatmeal to avocado toast, breakfast is a meal that stands apart from the rest, as it can be savory or sweet. And when it comes to the formula of chain restaurants, making a breakfast concept is pretty cut and dry.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Up First#Food Drink#Fox 32#Nba#Donuts Coffee#Big Chicken#Mac N#The Daily Herald#Areans
Thrillist

The 16 Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

Eating at a great steakhouse should be on everyone's bucket list of dining experiences in Las Vegas. Some have old-school charm. Others have modern style. Yet all serve great food in a captivating environment with wine, whiskey, martinis, or whatever drink suits your fancy. And at the end of this year, we’ll be gaining another serious contender with the expansion of Peter Luger’s iconic New York steakhouse. In the meantime though, if you need help separating the good from the great, check out these top picks for the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
967 The Eagle

One Of The Top Head Shops In U.S., Oldest In Illinois Is Closing

Closing in Illinois is the oldest and one of the top head shops in the United States. If you are an "Old School" stoner, I am pretty sure you are familiar with "Head Shops." Just in case you are not, a "Head Shop" is a little store where you can buy paraphernalia used to smoke marijuana. The funny thing is there is usually a sign hanging up in the place that reads "For Tobacco Use Only." Those types of businesses will also sell other "hippie" related merchandise. They were started in the late 1960s.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Chicago

Shaq’s fried chicken chain is opening a restaurant in Rosemont

In addition to being an NBA commentator, a Papa John's spokesperson and an EDM DJ (perhaps you've heard of Diesel?), former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal also co-owns a fried chicken sandwich restaurant called Big Chicken—and the chain's first midwest location will soon be located just outside of Chicago. The Village of Rosemont announced today that Big Chicken is joining a development at 9421 W Higgins Road, which will also house locations of the ever-expanding Stan's Donuts chain and the first suburban outpost of burger joint Small Cheval.
CHICAGO, IL
967 The Eagle

There Is A Website That Shares Packer Bar Locations In Illinois

To find Green Bay Packer bars in Illinois, there is a website to help you find them. Finding A Place To Watch Your Favorite Team When You're Out Of Town. If you are a sports fan, there is a good chance that you have been in this situation. You are on a vacation, out of town, or on a business trip. While you are gone, your favorite team has a big game that you do not want to miss. Unfortunately, they are not showing that contest on television in your current location. Well, you will have to find an alternate way to view the game.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Structures Found In Illinois?

As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
693
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy