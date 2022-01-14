ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Aung San Suu Kyi replaced as Myanmar’s representative at Feb hearings on Rohingya genocide at World Court

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR/ THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Aung San Suu Kyi has been replaced as Myanmar’s top representative at hearings next month in the Rohingya genocide case at the World Court, the attorney...

AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals

After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. But the coup and Suu Kyi's detention sidelined her from Myanmar's democracy movement, which has forged a more radical path as she fights a raft of charges that could see her jailed for years.
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

5 New Corruption Charges Against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's junta Friday leveled five new corruption charges against deposed National League for Democracy party chief Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a source close to the secret court where she is being tried, bringing the total number of crimes she stands accused of to 16. The charges, which were...
WORLD
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
BBC

Aung San Suu Kyi: Ousted Myanmar leader jailed for another four years

A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, in the latest of a series of trials. She was convicted for the illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies and breaking Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi was first convicted in December, and...
POLITICS
wincountry.com

Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to ‘dictatorship’

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain on Friday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the West would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships which it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Western leaders say the 21st Century will...
WORLD
#Myanmar#Reuters#The World Court#Gambian
AFP

Cambodia opposition leader calls for treason charges to be dropped as trial resumes

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha called Wednesday for treason charges against him to be dropped as his trial resumed after two years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The case against the 68-year-old has been widely condemned as politically motivated and has dragged on for years. He stands accused of conspiring with foreign entities to overthrow the government of strongman ruler Hun Sen, according to court documents -- charges he vehemently denies. As he left home on Wednesday, he urged the court to throw out the case.
WORLD
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
SOCIETY
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
World
Politics
The Independent

Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women's protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying

Poland's chief auditor said Tuesday that he plans to initiate an audit into the state's supervision of the secret services following revelations of illegal surveillance of government critics with powerful spyware.Marian Banas, president of the Supreme Audit Office, an independent institution charged with ensuring public funds are spent properly, spoke before a Senate committee investigating the use of Pegasus, spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group “Taking into account the recent events related to the security of the state and citizens, I made a decision to initiate immediate urgent monitoring of state supervision over secret services,” Banas said.He said he...
EUROPE
AFP

Chinese rights lawyer detained for 'inciting state subversion'

A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Another human rights lawyer, Yang Maodong, was arrested last week also on suspicion of "inciting subversion of state power", according to a police notice shared with AFP. He had been detained in the megacity of Guangzhou since last month.
CHINA
wincountry.com

Hearing on Polish judges could deepen standoff with Europe

WARSAW (Reuters) – A top Polish court was to discuss on Wednesday whether a continent-wide human rights court had the power to question local judges’ legitimacy in a case that could deepen the nationalist government’s standoff with Europe. In power since 2015, the conservative Law and Justice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ Whatsapp messages

A 26-year-old Pakistani woman has been sentenced to death by a local court for sending allegedly blasphemous messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Aneeqa Ateeq was found guilty by a court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a complaint against her was registered under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws.Ms Ateeq met her accuser, Farooq Hassanat, online in 2019 through a gaming app. Over time, they began interacting on WhatsApp and Facebook. Mr Hassanat claimed that Ms Ateeq “deliberately and intentionally defiled sacred religious personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims”.He claimed that he asked her to delete the “blasphemous” messages but she...
WORLD

