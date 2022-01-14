ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Oldman set to play George Smiley again

By Celebretainment
News-Topic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Oldman is set to reprise his role as the spymaster George Smiley. The 63-year-old star first played the character in the 2010 film 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' and is now being eyed to return in a TV adaptation of 'Smiley's People' – based on the novel of the same name...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

thedigitalfix.com

Simon Pegg would love to play Gary King again

Simon Pegg has played many iconic characters in his and Edgar Wright’s movies. From a survivor in the zombie movie Shaun of the Dead to a hardened cop in Hot Fuzz, Pegg has done it all. But out of all the roles he has starred in while working with filmmaker Wright, there is one he wants to revisit most of all – Gary King from the 2013 comedy movie The World’s End.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
News-Topic

Pamela Anderson 'splits' from husband

Pamela Anderson has reportedly split from her husband. The 'Baywatch' actress is said to be filing for divorce from Dan Hayhurst in her native Canada, where the pair had been living since tying the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 following a whirlwind romance. A source told Rolling Stone magazine: "Pamela...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Secrets of ‘Moon Knight’: Ethan Hawke’s Villain and Oscar Isaac’s Accent

Chaos reigns in the mind of Steven Grant. Or is that Marc Spector? Dueling personalities come to a head in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, based on the cult comic hero of the same name, and created by head writer Jeremy Slater. Unlike Marvel Studios’ previously released Disney+ series, all existing in and impacting the larger MCU, Moon Knight, isn’t anchored by a character familiar to audiences who have been following along with in the MCU for the past 14 years. The series is anchored by Oscar Isaac, which has certainly drawn increased interest in the character. Still, Moon Knight is something...
MOVIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gary Waldhorn: Vicar of Dibley actor who played councillor David Horton dies, aged 78

The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died aged 78.Waldhorn was best known for playing Councillor David Horton opposite Dawn French in the BBC sitcom.His character was the chairman of the parish council.Waldhorn, whose other credits include Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass, died on Monday (10 January).The news was confirmed by his son Josh, who said: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and...
CELEBRITIES
News-Topic

Andre Leon Talley dies aged 73

Fashion legend Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73. The former US Vogue editor-at-large passed away on Tuesday (18.01.22) at White Plains Hospital, TMZ reports. A cause of death is not known at this time. The influential fashion journalist and stylist was known for his larger-than-life personality and loud personal...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘The Knife’: Melissa Leo, Aja Naomi King, Manny Jacinto & More To Star Alongside Nnamdi Asomugha In His Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, I Know This Much I True), Aja Naomi King (Sylvie’s Love, How to Get Away with Murder), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Good Place) and newcomers Amari Price and Aiden Price will star alongside Nnamdi Asomugha in his feature directorial debut, The Knife, which recently completed production in Los Angeles. The film written by Asomugha and Mark Duplass is a psychological thriller that follows a family over the course of one night, after a frightening event threatens to dismantle their household and uncover the illusions of their lives. Asomugha is producing under his iAm21 Productions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES

