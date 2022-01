Many have felt that President Macron has been bruising for a bust-up with Boris and us Brits. But now that there is a green light for tourists to travel to all parts of the country once more, habitués of French ski resorts can get back to doing what they love best: appreciating the French in and around the fluffy white stuff. Because nothing, for me at any rate, deepens my love of France and its people more than a few days in the French Alps.

