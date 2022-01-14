ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

MPs back law to guarantee careers advice to pupils from age of 11

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dwt3_0dlf8bey00

Hundreds of thousands of pupils will be guaranteed careers advice from the age of 11 under a proposed new law backed by MPs

The Education (Careers Guidance in Schools) Bill requires all state-funded schools in England to provide such support for children from year seven until they leave secondary school.

Currently careers guidance is offered from year eight and the service is not provided by some academy trusts.

But Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said his Bill would ensure approximately 650,000 year seven pupils across in England will become entitled to careers guidance and it would bring into scope 2,700 academies.

The Bill cleared the House of Commons with an unopposed third reading and will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords as it bids to become law.

The changes, which have Government support, are intended to come into force from September this year.

It heralds a sea change in how we prepare the next generation to meet the career challenges that lie ahead

Mark Jenkinson, MP for Workington

Mr Jenkinson, MP for Workington, Cumbria, said: “It heralds a sea change in how we prepare the next generation to meet the career challenges that lie ahead.

“It will also serve to embed careers advice throughout the school secondary phase of education, through the provision of regular and ongoing support to students every step of the way.

“It is designed, in short, to give our young people the very best start and to maximise their opportunities.”

The father-of-four explained how the current legal duty for careers guidance applies to maintained schools, special schools and pupil referral units.

But it does not apply to academies, although many are required by their funding agreements to provide such advice

Mr Jenkinson said: “This Bill seeks to address that anomaly by placing the same requirement on all types of state-funded secondary schools, helping to create a level playing field.

“It’s my hope that this will encourage a culture where young people, regardless of their social background, are able to advance through merit and hard work.”

The advice offered to pupils must also be “consistent, of the highest quality and accessible to everyone”, the MP said.

Mr Jenkinson went on: “The standard of careers guidance should not be a postcode lottery, we cannot leave the education of our next generation to chance – rather it must be based around a set of clear principles clearly focused on the best interests of the children.”

Shadow education minister Toby Perkins gave Labour’s backing to the Bill, saying: “”It is important that all students are aware of the full range of options open to them and that is why we think there is real merit to ensuring a range of organisations and institutions get the opportunity to go into schools and engage with pupils throughout their school journey.”

Education minister Alex Burghart said the Government had further reforms planned for careers advice and skills.

He told MPs: “We want to make sure that young people in all settings, regardless of their backgrounds, get access to high quality careers education and that is what our reforms are going to do because we want to level up opportunity.

“The reforms set out in our Skills for Jobs white paper will give genuine choice between high quality technical and academic routes and it is vital that everyone has access to this high quality careers guidance, of the highest standards, so they are well-informed about what will happen after.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Schools in England ‘must reform how children are taught to read’

The manner in which children are taught to read in England is in need of urgent reform, more than 250 experts have said in a letter to the Government.According to research, led by academics from UCL England’s teachers now focus more on teaching children how to read by blending sounds together – known as synthetic phonics – than on reading and enjoying whole texts.The UCL researchers have joined more than 250 signatories of an open letter calling on the UK Government to change its policy on reading.In the letter they demand that reforms “centre on a wider range of...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Tory MPs back legal challenge against masks in the classroom

The Government is facing a legal fight over face masks in the classroom as more than a dozen Tory MPs and peers backed a court challenge against the measure. Boris Johnson has been warned that there is “insufficient evidence” to support the policy and that it must be withdrawn with “immediate effect”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Lifting of mask restrictions branded ‘premature’ by teachers’ leaders

Masks in classrooms will no longer be required from Thursday, the government has announced, but teachers’ leaders have warned that the move is “premature”.Prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons: “Having looked at the data carefully, the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse the government will no longer mandate the wearing of masks anywhere.“From tomorrow, we will no longer require face masks in classrooms and the Department for Education will shortly remove national guidance on their use in communal areas.”Masks will no longer be worn in classrooms from Thursday and will no longer be needed in corridors from 27 January.While...
WORLD
The Independent

Zahawi to vet masks in classroom after schools ignore end of rules

Schools that want to keep face mask requirements in classrooms after rules were scrapped in England this week will have to be personally approved by the education secretary.Nadhim Zahawi told regional health chiefs that they would need to consult him on any plans to go against new national guidance that masks are no longer necessary in schools.Dozens of headteachers around the country have told parents that their schools will continue to ask pupils to wear masks in class and in communal areas despite the national mandate being lifted on Thursday.Schools North East (SNE), an education network in northeast England, said...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Burghart
Person
Mark Jenkinson
The Independent

Education Secretary to vet local plans to bring back masks in schools

The Education Secretary has said he will personally vet any plans to bring back masks in schools in areas hit by Covid spikes.In a letter to MPs, seen by the PA news agency, Nadhim Zahawi said he has agreed with directors of public health that, in the event of “extraordinary outbreaks” of Covid in local areas, they will consult him before recommending that pupils are asked again to wear face coverings.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that masks would be scrapped in school classrooms from Thursday, with communal areas to follow on January 27.The move has proved controversial with...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Conservative MPs raise concerns over move to enshrine animal feelings in law

The Bill received an unopposed second reading and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date. Boris Johnson has been accused by a Tory MP of “driving a coach and horses straight at our core supporters” via new legislation to recognise that animals have feelings. The Animal Welfare...
ANIMALS
The Independent

More children will be wrongly treated as adults under Patel’s asylum bill, MPs warn

More children coming to the UK to seek sanctuary will be wrongly labelled adults under Priti Patel’s new immigration bill, cross-party MPs have warned.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said government plans to lower the threshold for young asylum seekers to be identified as over-18 and to use “scientific” methods to carry out age assessments would have “, with “severe” consequences” and lead to more children housed in conditions that are “completely inappropriate”.The committee’s report said changes “may result in more children being placed into unsafe accommodation with inadequate safeguarding and no access to services such as education, to which...
U.K.
The Independent

Prospective NHS chairman used private healthcare in 2021, MPs hear

The Government’s preferred candidate for chairman of NHS England has told MPs he used private healthcare last year for treatment.Richard Meddings, the former chairman of TSB Bank group, said he used private care in 2021 after being diagnosed with a DVT – a blood clot in a vein.In a pre-appointment scrutiny hearing by the Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Meddings stressed he was a user of the health service and had private health insurance as part of the perks from his previous banking roles.The proposed Chair of the NHS answered my question in @CommonsHealth just now to say he...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mps#Careers Guidance#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords#Parliamentary
The Independent

‘Teen’ migrants win fight with Priti Patel after ‘unlawful’ age assessments

Two migrants have won a High Court fight against Home Secretary Priti Patel after complaining about the way their ages were assessed on arrival in England.The pair said they were teenagers but had been judged by social workers to be adults after arriving in Kent Both said they were given “short” rather than “full” assessments, and argued that the way their ages were gauged was unfair.Distinguishing between adults and children is not something that can be done quickly. It takes time and expertise to make the right decisionEnver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee CouncilA judge ruled in their favour...
POLITICS
ricethresher.org

Back to remote learning: Advice from a fellow Rice student

Throughout the winter recess, the prospect of another semester of online learning led me to continuously hit the Gmail refresh button, waiting for a sign of what my academic future would hold. Peer institutions, one by one, enrolled themselves in Zoom University, and Rice inevitably followed. Then I realized I needed to buy the blue light glasses that had been sitting in my Amazon cart for six months.
RICE, TX
Sunderland Echo

CHILDLINE ADVICE: Some pupils may feel uneasy about going back to school

But while many young people will be glad to get back to their friends and classes after the festive break, some may feel uneasy about returning to school. Here at Childline, we know that anxiety is common amongst young people who are returning to school after the Christmas holidays – some may worry that they look different after the festive period, some might dread being bullied, while others may be worried about catching Covid or social distancing measures.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Labour MPs branded ‘hypocrites’ for not speaking out as council boss remains in £190,000 a year job despite party

Labour MPs who have failed to speak out against a council boss who broke lockdown rules by throwing a party in Whitehall have been branded “hypocrites”.Kate Josephs, the chief executive of Sheffield City Council, hosted leaving drinks in December 2020 to toast the end of her previous job leading the government’s Covid Taskforce.Calls are now growing for her to resign from her £190,000-a-year post leading the South Yorkshire authority after the duplicity came to light.But residents’ anger has also turned on the city’s Labour MPs and councillors who have almost exclusively refused to comment on Josephs - despite many...
POLITICS
The Independent

O’Neill writes to Government calling for ditching of ‘double jobbing’ plan

Michelle O’Neill has called on the Government to ditch a plan to reintroduce dual mandates, branding it a disgraceful interference in the forthcoming election.The Sinn Fein deputy First Minister has written to Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis accusing him of undermining the democratic process.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal being tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at...
POLITICS
The Independent

David Davis says Tory party could ‘die death of 1,000 cuts if Boris Johnson stays on as PM’

The Conservative Party is at risk of “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if MPs do not move to oust Boris Johnson as prime minister, a senior Tory said.David Davis is warning his fellow Tory MPs that they will be in for a “year of agony” if they act too slow and a vote of no confidence is triggered as late as December this year, a scenario he described as “the worst outcome” for the party.The former Brexit secretary caused a stir on Wednesday when he told Mr Johnson in the House of Commons to “in the name of God,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by defection of MP to Labour just before PMQs

Boris Johnson has been hit by the defection of a Red Wall MP to Labour as the Prime Minister battles to save his leadership.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity” but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christian Wakeford: Who is the Tory MP who defected to Labour?

In an effort to maximise the political damage on Boris Johnson, Christian Wakeford, a member of the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs, made public his dramatic decision to defect to Labour – just over 10 minutes before prime minister’s questions.With the prime minister already facing the threat of a no-confidence vote, the 37-year-old added to his growing in-tray of problems, becoming the first MP to defect from the Tory party to Labour since 2007, when Quentin Davies crossed the floor of the Commons.The Bury South MP – previously critical of the “indefensible” reports of parties in No 10 during Covid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Is it safe to go back to the office? We asked the experts

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the return to “Plan A” measures from Thursday 27 January. In a statement to the commons on Wednesday 19 January, Mr Johnson said employees would no longer be required to work from home, and face masks will not be required in shops and on public transport.The government implemented “Plan B” measures in December 2021 in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Under the restrictions, face masks were once again made compulsory in most public places like shops, theatres and cinemas, and people were asked to return to working from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Career Advice and Encouragement for College Students

College students often focus on the wrong things as they worry about choosing a career. Students overestimate the importance of having the "right" major and good grades but underestimate the importance of demonstrating skills. One of the overlooked benefits of work experience is the opportunity to learn valuable things about...
COLLEGES
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy