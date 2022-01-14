ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

By Bronwen Weatherby
 6 days ago

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.

First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level zero is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

From Saturday, the number of people who can be present at outdoor events will rise from 50 to 500.

And from January 21, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, which means there will be no limits on the number of people who can take part in them.

Under the plan, spectators will be able to return to outdoor sporting events, including the Six Nations rugby, though Covid passes will be required.

Pressure had been mounting from sports organisations and fans, with many fearing Six Nations matches would have to be held across the border in England.

I want to thank everyone for following the rules we have had in place since Boxing Day to help keep Wales safe while the fast-moving Omicron variant has surged through our communities

Mark Drakeford, First Minister

The Welsh Government said that, if the downward trend continues, then alert level zero will apply to all indoor activities from January 28.

Nightclubs would be able to reopen and working from home would no longer be a legal requirement.

Covid passes would be required for entry to nightclubs, events, cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

The rule of six, table service, and two-metre physical distancing rule would be scrapped for hospitality.

Mr Drakeford said: “I want to thank everyone for following the rules we have had in place since Boxing Day to help keep Wales safe while the fast-moving Omicron variant has surged through our communities.

“I also want to thank everyone involved in our vaccination programme for the enormous efforts to give almost a third of the population a booster since the start of December – this has been vital in increasing our protection against Omicron.

“The actions we have taken together have helped us to weather the Omicron storm. The latest data suggests some positive signs that the peak may have passed.

Despite the detailed scientific evidence from South Africa, Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales

Andrew RT Davies, Welsh Conservative Senedd leader

“We can now look more confidently to the future and plan to start gradually removing the alert level two restrictions, starting with the outdoor measures.

“But the pandemic is not over. We will closely monitor the public health situation – this is a fast-moving and volatile variant, which could change suddenly. I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules and have your vaccines to keep Wales safe.”

The self-isolation rules for all those who test positive for Covid and the face covering rules for most public indoor places will remain in force after January 28.

The three-weekly cycle of reviews would be reintroduced from February 10, when the Welsh Government will consider all remaining measures at alert level zero.

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused the Welsh Government of “overreacting” to the threat posed by Omicron and said they were the “outlier” within the UK.

“We’ve been calling for a roadmap out of restrictions from Labour ministers and I’m pleased they’ve finally listened to calls from the Welsh Conservatives,” he said.

“Despite the detailed scientific evidence from South Africa, Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales.

“Sadly, Labour have left Wales as an outlier in the UK with the strictest restrictions when it comes to sport, outdoor activity and hospitality.

“The British booster campaign has been a resounding success and, as such, Labour should now move swiftly and remove restrictions as we get on the road to recovery and as a nation learn to live with Covid-19.”

The Independent

Plans to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales ‘will be delayed until spring’

Plans to reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales will likely be delayed until the spring, health minister Eluned Morgan has warned.Baroness Morgan indicated it could be months before elective surgeries are restarted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Many health boards paused non-urgent operations last month so resources could be redirected to the coronavirus booster jab rollout and to help with the Omicron variant wave.I am contacted on a daily basis, as I'm sure we all are, by constituents in pain wondering how much longer they can go onLaura Jones MSThe move prompted concern over the country’s already soaring waiting list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
punditarena.com

Dan Biggar named as Wales captain in Six Nations squad

Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the Six Nations in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, while Adam Beard has been named as vice-captain. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad for the upcoming championship and has named three uncapped players; Ospreys duo Dewi Lake and Jac Morgan, as well as Cardiff’s James Ratti.
RUGBY
newschain

Emergency fund open for businesses hit by restrictions in Wales

Businesses impacted by restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government over Christmas and the new year in response to the Omicron wave can now apply for emergency funding. Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething announced the opening of the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) at a press briefing on Tuesday. The £120...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sturgeon announces Omicron restrictions to be lifted in Scotland from Monday

Restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in Scotland are to be lifted from Monday, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.The First Minister said more recent figures, showing a fall in infections, “gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave”.As a result she confirmed the measures – a limit on the numbers at indoor events, table service only at bars and other places selling alcohol and the closure of nightclubs – will be lifted from January 24.Guidance limiting gatherings to a maximum of three households will also end on the...
WORLD
