ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brexit: Liz Truss and Maros Sefcovic to ‘intensify’ talks over Northern Ireland protocol

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ksAX_0dlf8TY200

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has insisted there is a “deal to be done” with the European Union over the post- Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland , as both London and Brussels agreed to intensify talks.

The apparent thaw in relations comes after Ms Truss’ first official face-to-face talks with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, over the Northern Ireland Protocol at her official residence at Chevening , in Kent.

The pair have agreed to hold further talks on 24 January, with officials also due to meet again next week for “intensified talks”.

But Ms Truss again refused to rule out the prospect of invoking Article 16, which would suspend part of the agreements in the protocol, if they could not agree a way forward. At the weekend she insisted she would be willing to do so if talks failed.

“We have had constructive talks with the EU,” she told reporters. “We are now going into intensive negotiations to work towards a negotiated solution to sort out these very real issues for the people of Northern Ireland”.

“I think there is a deal to be done. I want to make progress. Clearly if we don’t make sufficient progress we will have to look at the alternatives, but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for the people of Northern Ireland”.

In a joint statement, Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic added: “The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. They agreed that officials would meet next week in intensified talks and that the principles would meet again on 24 January.

“We share a desire for a positive relationship between the EU and the UK underpinned by our shared belief in freedom and democracy”.

The foreign secretary was handed the responsibility for negotiations with Brussels after the surprise departure of the Brexit minister Lord Frost, who has been vocal in his criticism of Boris Johnson’s Covid measures in recent days.

A source at the Foreign Office stressed that the UK government warned to get issues surrounding the protocol – the post-Brexit agreement with Brussels — “sorted” so that the important UK-EU relationship can focus on tackling “big external threats like Russia” and wider defence of shared values.

Talks would now be aimed “squarely” on “defending peace and stability in Northern Ireland” and protecting the Good Friday Agreement, they said.

They added that the EU will need to be “more pragmatic”, but in their view there was now a deal to be done following further intensive discussions next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK government U-turns on ‘double jobbing’ for Northern Ireland politicians

The UK government is to drop controversial plans to reintroduce "double jobbing" for Northern Irish MPs, following an outcry.Ministers had been planning to change the rules to let MPs also sit as MLAs without the need to step down from their seats. But the move was opposed by all of the main parties in Northern Ireland except the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).Critics of the change pointed out that the change would allow DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to stand for the assembly while remaining MP for Lagan Valley.This would avoid a potentially difficult by-election for Sir Jeffrey's party, which has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns of ‘disaster’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

Boris Johnson has warned that Russia faces “disaster” if President Vladimir Putin makes any sort of incursion into Ukraine Speaking during a visit to a diagnostics centre in Taunton, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukrainian sovereignty.“If Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine on any scale whatever I think that would be a disaster for not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world,” he said.“The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.”His comments came after US President Joe Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin wanted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blair says Boris Johnson has no plan for dealing with Brexit

Sir Tony Blair has accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for dealing with the changes the country faces as a result of Brexit The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the Government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.“There is...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by Red Wall MP’s defection to Labour

A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a Government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity”, but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and Government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: UK-Australia trade deal ‘as one-sided as the Ashes’, Tory MP tells ministers

The post-Brexit trade deal Boris Johnson’s government struck with Australia is as “one-sided” as the Ashes cricket series, a Conservative MP has told ministers.Tory MP Neil Hudson said he was worried that the free trade agreement (FTA) could see British farmers undercut and “undermined” by cheap Australian meat imports.“Free trade agreements should be fair to both partners,” he said the Commons. “The Australian FTA, dare I say it, like the Ashes cricket series, is a bit one-sided in favour of Australia.”Mr Hudson said ministers still had to assure UK farmers that safeguard mechanisms in December’s deal would have enough...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair said...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM denies blackmailing Tory rebels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied new allegations that his aides had tried to "blackmail" and threaten Conservative rebels, in a potentially criminal twist to Downing Street's "partygate" scandal. Johnson refused to confirm his aides' assertion that he would fight any no-confidence vote, nor to comment further on the dramatic defection of Conservative MP Christian Wakeford to the Labour party on Wednesday.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensify#Uk#The European Union#The European Commission#Eu#Covid#The Foreign Office
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: No 10 accused of blackmail against rebels as MP says defection ‘calmed nerves’

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole MP, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.“I think people have recognised that actually...
POLITICS
The Independent

Stormont parties call on Boris Johnson to ditch ‘double jobbing’ plan

Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch contentious plans to reintroduce dual mandates.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal set to be tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.Critics of the move have accused the Government of trying...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces repeated calls to quit during bruising PMQs session

Boris Johnson endured repeated calls for him to quit during a bruising Prime Minister’s Questions, with one senior Tory MP urging: “In the name of God, go.”The Prime Minister sought to dismiss the blow of his backbench MP Christian Wakeford defecting to Labour minutes before the session, and insisted the Tories will “win again in Bury South”.But MPs on the opposition benches queued up to call for Mr Johnson to leave his post amid allegations over partying in Downing Street during the pandemic.It culminated in Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis explaining how he has spent weeks defending Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

What is the ‘pork pie plot’? Tory bid to oust Boris Johnson explained

Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership as a group of Conservatives openly discuss how he could be ousted from Downing Street over the partygate scandal.Dubbed the “pork pie plot”, a group of around 20 MPs who won their seats in so-called red wall constituencies at the 2019 election are understood to have met on Tuesday to discuss Mr Johnson’s potential downfall.So why is the plot named after the meat and pastry delicacy? One of the alleged rebel red wall MPs, Alicia Kearns, represents Melton – home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie.An irritated minister loyal to Mr Johnson came...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees that ministers who ‘knowingly’ mislead Commons should quit, says No 10

Boris Johnson supports and abides by rules which state that a minister who knowingly misleads parliament should resign, Downing Street has said.The assurance comes soon after former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying to the Commons when he said he believed “implicitly” that a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a work event.Mr Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that the PM knew it was drinks party. He claimed the PM gave the OK for the gathering to go ahead, after principal private secretary Martin...
POLITICS
poundsterlinglive.com

Northern Ireland Businesses Adapting to the Protocol, But Not Staff Shortages

The view of manufacturers is that it is the lack of people rather than the Protocol which is causing the biggest strain. It is staffing shortages as opposed to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol that that is bothering businesses in Northern Ireland, according to a new survey. A report from...
WORLD
Reuters

UK's Truss welcomes good Brexit talks with EU's Sefcovic

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday she had held good talks with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to resolve post-Brexit trade issues, with officials due to meet next week for “intensified” discussions. “Good talks with @MarosSefcovic over the past two days,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

442K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy