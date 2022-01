Dan River juniors Jeremiah Saunders and Kendall Milam took home fourth place medals at the Sarah Wilkes Invitational at Morehead High School in Eden, N.C. Jeremiah Saunders went 2-2 in the tournament with pinfall wins over Tayemar Hodge (Martinsville) and Edwin Cantu (Morehead). Saunders reached the semifinals, but lost by decision to Thomas McHale of Wake Forest - and finished second overall. Saunders wrestled his way through the consolation round to the third place match. However, he would lose to Northern Guilford's Louden Peters via major decision.

EDEN, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO