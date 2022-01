Today, the 6th and final episode of the Dying 2 Know series will be aired. It will feature more details on the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human and new gameplay footage. The launch of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the long-awaited sequel to the first-person action game from Polish studio Techland, is just around the corner. If you want to know more about the game, today's event should attract your attention. At 9 PM CET, the sixth and final episode of the Dying 2 Know will be aired on the game's official YouTube channel. It will present some pieces of the upcoming game. You can watch a short teaser below.

