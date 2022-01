Between the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the recent Main Square development, Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter have made some big moves to help Winona grow and draw people to the island city. But they aren’t done yet. The couple announced plans to construct an up to $35 million music hall and art gallery at the site of the former junior high school auditorium that will host world-class classical music and art in two to three years.

WINONA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO