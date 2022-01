Despite almost exclusively eating fibrous bamboo, giant pandas manage to stay chunky and healthy.Researchers have found that the animals’ gut bacteria changes in the season when nutritious bamboo shoots become available.This shift helps the bear gain weight and store more fat, and may help compensate for the lack of nutrients in seasons when there are only bamboo leaves to chew on, the study suggests.This is the first time we established a causal relationship between a panda’s gut microbiota and its phenotypeGuangping Huang, first authorDepending on what part of the grass they are eating, pandas need to eat around 26 to...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO