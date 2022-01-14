Djokovic Facing Deportation Days Before Start of Australian Open

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...

