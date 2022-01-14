Warren police investigate shooting that sent man to hospital; suspect on the run

WARREN (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot a man Thursday night in Warren.

Warren police responded to the scene on Toepfer Road, between Schoenherr Road and Gratiot Avenue, after 8 p.m. following calls from residents about multiple gunshots being fired.

An unidentified male was injured and transported to a local hospital where his status is currently unknown.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators are looking for a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Camaro.

This is a developing story, stay with WWJ for the latest.