Warren police investigate shooting that sent man to hospital; suspect on the run
WARREN (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot a man Thursday night in Warren.
Warren police responded to the scene on Toepfer Road, between Schoenherr Road and Gratiot Avenue, after 8 p.m. following calls from residents about multiple gunshots being fired.
An unidentified male was injured and transported to a local hospital where his status is currently unknown.
No other injuries have been reported.
Investigators are looking for a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Camaro.
This is a developing story, stay with WWJ for the latest.
