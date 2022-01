This is a cheerful, vibrant soup that ticks all the flavor boxes. It’s a soup I make all year, as it’s both comforting in winter and vibrant enough to eat on a colder spring or summer day too (think borscht). Sweet red cabbage comes with a pickled edge, earthy caraway and freshness from a couple of apples. The crunch from buttery toasted walnuts, brightness from dill and some leveling creaminess from crème fraîche finish it off. I use an oat crème fraîche here, but a dairy version or some thick Greek yogurt would work too for non-vegans.

