Thanks from The Mary D. Fund

By Editorials
Block Island Times
 6 days ago

Thank you all for making Mom’s 94th Birthday Mary D. Fundraiser at The 1661 Inn a great success!. It was...

www.blockislandtimes.com

North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Goodfellow Shoe Fund supporters thanked

In December 1947, representatives from five North Platte organizations met and saw a need for helping school-age children have good footwear. From that meeting, the all-volunteer led “Goodfellow Shoe Fund” was formed, with the mission of purchasing tennis shoes for children ages 2-18 who attend school. Goodfellow Shoe Fund is still active today.
Block Island Times

Thank you

Our family would like to thank the Block Island community for their support during the last weeks of our father’s life. It is said it takes a village to raise a child but it also takes a village to look after elderly people safely in their homes. Thanks to the care, support, compassion and thoughtfulness of the Block Island community, our father, Paul Marte, was able to die at home, on his beloved Block Island. He wanted it no other way. This would not have been possible without a number of people doing the ordinary and the extraordinary to make it happen. Our deepest thanks and gratitude to Sarah Mott (and Little Dog), Dr. Thomas Warcup, Heather LeRoy, John Littlefield, Pastor Peter Preiser, Mark Emmanuelle, Jessica Veldman and MaryAnne Seebeck. We extend our thanks, also, to Hope Health for their Hospice Care. And thank you to everyone for the calls and visits and helping hands. It meant the world to our father to be able to finish out his life on Block Island and it means the world to us he was able to do that.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wnewsj.com

Thank you, and thanks to Betty: Clinton County Humane Society receives over $6,500 from many donors

WILMINGTON — At midnight on January 17 — what would have been the late Betty White’s 100th birthday — the Clinton County Humane Society posted a link on its Facebook page. It encouraged followers to donate to the shelter as part of the “Betty White Challenge,” an online movement that started shortly after the celebrity’s death on December 31.
WILMINGTON, OH
kingstonthisweek.com

A thank you from the Norwood Food Bank

As the New Year gets rolling the Asphodel Norwood Ministerial Foodbank would like an opportunity to say thank you to everyone that has made it possible to continue this unfortunately vital service in our community. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
CHARITIES
#Charity#The Mary D Fund
therecord-online.com

Shoe Bank thanks CCC Foundation for funding

LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank recently celebrated a year of continued funding from the Clinton County Community Foundation by inviting Allan Lugg, Jr. , president of the Foundation Board, to tour the new Boot Room. The Shoe Bank gives free new shoes and boots to eligible...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Bellefontaine Examiner

A Letter to the community from Mary Rutan

We need your help and understanding. Mary Rutan Health has been your trusted healthcare provider for more than 100 years. We are here for you and are proud to serve our community. However, our individual and regional resources are being overwhelmed by the global pandemic . COVID-19 is widespread in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Block Island Times

Community Conversations with the B.I. Medical Center

The Block Island Medical Center’s “Community Conversation” will focus on behavioral health on Block Island in a three-part series running. There will also be a three-part series on the Medical Center podcast letstalkaboutitbi available on Anchor and Spotify. Disclaimer: No content on this site, regardless of date...
HEALTH
Block Island Times

Free monthly health checks for seniors

The Senior Advisory Committee is offering free monthly health checks for people of any age. The next session is on Monday, January 17. The health checks will include blood pressure screening, heart rate and pulse oxygen levels, and provide help with questions on medication,. nutrition, weight management, and any other...
HEALTH
Block Island Times

PART 9 CHURCH TEACHINGS

TO LEARN ABOUT THOSE DOCTRINES THAT ARE CONSIDERED DISPUTABLE. D. DO GOOD WORKS EVIDENCE AND SECURE OUR SALVATION?. This is a disputable doctrine that most churches might think; what is there to dispute? It appears there is only one way to look at this. What I’m talking about is the doctrine of good works. The misperception about this is really the answer to the following question. What are good works? How this is defined will determine a church’s teachings on it. Are you ready to take a look at this final disputable topic?
RELIGION
Dundalk Eagle

Letter to the editor: Thank you for supporting our Christmas fund

Thanks to you, we were able to help about 150 children and their families, with many gifts to each child. Waking up Christmas morning and finding toys that you helped give made them so happy. We gave through schools, trusted organizations and also families through word of mouth. I loaded...
CHARITIES

