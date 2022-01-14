ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Six Nations to go ahead as restrictions lifted in Wales

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnMWz_0dlezhkJ00

More outdoor mixing at large-scale events is to be allowed in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased in the coming weeks – meaning the Six Nations can go ahead as planned.

First Minister Mark Drakeford outlined the plan for returning to alert level zero during a press conference in Cardiff on Friday.

Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level zero is expected to be phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

From Saturday, the number of people who can be present at outdoor events will rise from 50 to 500.

And from January 21, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, which means there will be no limits on the number of people who can take part in them.

Under the plan, spectators will be able to return to outdoor sporting events, including the Six Nations rugby, though Covid passes will be required.

Pressure had been mounting from sports organisations and fans, with many fearing Six Nations matches would have to be held across the border in England.

I want to thank everyone for following the rules we have had in place since Boxing Day to help keep Wales safe while the fast-moving Omicron variant has surged through our communities

The Welsh Government said that, if the downward trend continues, then alert level zero will apply to all indoor activities from January 28.

Nightclubs would be able to reopen and working from home would no longer be a legal requirement.

Covid passes would be required for entry to nightclubs, events, cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

The rule of six, table service, and two-metre physical distancing rule would be scrapped for hospitality.

Mr Drakeford said: “I want to thank everyone for following the rules we have had in place since Boxing Day to help keep Wales safe while the fast-moving Omicron variant has surged through our communities.

“I also want to thank everyone involved in our vaccination programme for the enormous efforts to give almost a third of the population a booster since the start of December – this has been vital in increasing our protection against Omicron.

“The actions we have taken together have helped us to weather the Omicron storm. The latest data suggests some positive signs that the peak may have passed.

Despite the detailed scientific evidence from South Africa, Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales

“We can now look more confidently to the future and plan to start gradually removing the alert level two restrictions, starting with the outdoor measures.

“But the pandemic is not over. We will closely monitor the public health situation – this is a fast-moving and volatile variant, which could change suddenly. I urge everyone to continue to follow the rules and have your vaccines to keep Wales safe.”

The self-isolation rules for all those who test positive for Covid and the face covering rules for most public indoor places will remain in force after January 28.

The three-weekly cycle of reviews would be reintroduced from February 10, when the Welsh Government will consider all remaining measures at alert level zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQS37_0dlezhkJ00
PA Graphics (PA Graphics)

Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused the Welsh Government of “overreacting” to the threat posed by Omicron and said they were the “outlier” within the UK.

“We’ve been calling for a roadmap out of restrictions from Labour ministers and I’m pleased they’ve finally listened to calls from the Welsh Conservatives,” he said.

“Despite the detailed scientific evidence from South Africa, Labour ministers clearly overreacted to Omicron, and that has caused significant pain and anguish for families and businesses in Wales.

“Sadly, Labour have left Wales as an outlier in the UK with the strictest restrictions when it comes to sport, outdoor activity and hospitality.

“The British booster campaign has been a resounding success and, as such, Labour should now move swiftly and remove restrictions as we get on the road to recovery and as a nation learn to live with Covid-19.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fans could attend Wales’s Six Nations matches, First Minister says

A decision on whether fans will be able to attend Wales’s Guinness Six Nations Championship home matches will made in the next few weeks, Mark Drakeford has said. The restrictions placed on sporting events in Wales by the Welsh Government to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant mean professional fixtures are being played behind closed doors.
WORLD
newschain

Emergency fund open for businesses hit by restrictions in Wales

Businesses impacted by restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government over Christmas and the new year in response to the Omicron wave can now apply for emergency funding. Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething announced the opening of the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) at a press briefing on Tuesday. The £120...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?

Wales and Northern Ireland have changed their coronavirus restrictions after England confirmed it would be dropping its Plan B measures from next week.It comes after all four nations have seen a drop in case numbers.But what are the new rules in each of the four nations?– What is changing in Wales?From Friday, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, meaning crowds will be able to return to outdoor sporting events and limits on the number of people taking part in outdoor activities will be removed.The rule of six and social distancing will be removed from outdoor hospitality.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Welsh council seeks bank holiday for St David’s Day despite Westminster veto

A Welsh council is to discuss making St David’s Day a bank holiday for its workers despite the UK Government’s rejection of the plan.Gwynedd Council in North Wales wants to recognise the country’s patron saint’s day, which takes place on March 1, by giving staff an extra day off a year.The proposal, which will be discussed on Tuesday, says it would cost around £200,000, mainly through having to employ casual workers to maintain public services.In October last year, the council called on the UK Government to consider officially recognising St David’s Day as a day of national celebration but the...
U.K.
BBC

Covid in Wales: Restrictions worth it, minister says

Restrictions introduced in Wales to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant "have been worth it", according to the economy minister. Vaughan Gething said "more people would have come to harm" without the Welsh government's restrictions. But the Welsh Conservatives have said the government "overreacted to Omicron". Covid rules were eased...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: Restrictions to ease after Omicron peak

Most restrictions in Wales will be scrapped over the next two weeks if Covid cases continue to fall, the first minister has confirmed. Measures, brought in to tackle the Omicron variant, will be lifted as Wales moves to alert level zero. Opposition parties had called for an exit plan, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#The Six Nations#Covid#Omicron#The Welsh Government
The Tab

Covid restrictions to be eased in Wales from January 15th

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a return to Alert Level Zero which allows for minimal coronavirus restrictions. This is set to be carried out over the next two weeks. The First Minister has announced a four-stage process to ease the restrictions:. • 15th January – Outdoor events will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Plans to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales ‘will be delayed until spring’

Plans to reduce NHS waiting lists in Wales will likely be delayed until the spring, health minister Eluned Morgan has warned.Baroness Morgan indicated it could be months before elective surgeries are restarted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Many health boards paused non-urgent operations last month so resources could be redirected to the coronavirus booster jab rollout and to help with the Omicron variant wave.I am contacted on a daily basis, as I'm sure we all are, by constituents in pain wondering how much longer they can go onLaura Jones MSThe move prompted concern over the country’s already soaring waiting list...
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Restrictions Lifted for U.K. Travelers Going to France

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. The global pandemic continues to impact the travel industry around the world. There have been travel bans for...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions introduced in response to the Omicron wave will be brought to an end next Monday.The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the changes would be made as Scotland is now on the “downward slope” of infections from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.However, some baseline restrictions will remain in place for the immediate future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contacts as much as possible by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Is it too soon to lift the restrictions?

The restrictions introduced to curb the Omicron wave are being scrapped in England. Mandatory face coverings, Covid passes and working-from-home guidance - the so-called Plan B - are all going. It leaves England - in the words of Health Secretary Sajid Javid - the most open country in Europe. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Owen Farrell leads 36-man England Six Nations squad

Owen Farrell has been named as England captain for the 2022 Six Nations with a 36-player group selected by Eddie Jones ahead of the tournament.The squad will assemble in Brighton on Monday 24 January for a five-day training camp ahead of the tournament. England open their campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on 5 February. George Ford is again left out, with Marcus Smith and Farrell preferred at fly-half alongside uncapped Bath youngster Orlando Bailey, who earns a first call-up. Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle injury during the autumn but is expected to be fit for the start...
WORLD
BBC

Justin Tipuric: Wales flanker will miss Six Nations through injury

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has confirmed flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the 2022 Six Nations. Tipuric, 32, is still suffering from the serious shoulder injury he picked up during the British and Irish Lions game against Japan in June 2021. The Ospreys captain was expected to recover in time for...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy