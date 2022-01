Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 25% discount on the Holy Ambiences instrument library for Kontakt by Soundiron. We originally created it as the perfect little companion library for winter and holiday-themed music and sound design production, but it has grown over the years into an all-around cosmic synth and instrumental ambient patch collection that comes in handy in all kinds of musical genres. There are 18 sound categories, filled with long one-shot sounds and infinitely looping sustains.

