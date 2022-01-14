Free Vocal Samples by HighLife Samples

W.A. Production has released a new value bundle titled 2022 Vocal Mega Box, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at a limited time discount. The right vocal can easily make or break a song, but getting your hands on high-quality, not over-used, sounds can be a challenge. W. A. Production has spent years seeking out the best vocalists from around the world, recording them, and putting them into easy-to-use, versatile packages. Now, we’re excited to bring you our biggest vocal product ever: the Vocal Mega Box.

