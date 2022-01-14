Free Vocal Samples by HighLife Samples

Chris St’ Aubyn has released version 1.5 of the Simple polyphonic synthesizer instrument for Steinberg’s HALion. Version 1.5 includes a brand-new interface with up to 2x scaling, 200 new presets, 340 new Super Voice modes (including 275 new samples and noise generators), a new Custom Arpeggiator mode, 2 new filter modes and 58 new filter types, 3 new chorus types (Flanged, Phased, Ensemble), 7 new reverb types (Room x3, Plate x2, Hall x2), a new lowpass/highpass filter for the delay FX, a new dual diode tube distortion, individual FX presets, pitch bend options, and more.
