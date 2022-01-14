ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Vocal Samples by HighLife Samples

Cover picture for the articleHighLife Samples has announced the release of a free collection of royalty-free female vocals for your music productions. These vocals are high quality, well recorded, and ready to use in any DAW including Logic Pro X,...

Save 90% on 2022 Vocal Mega Box: 9 sample packs for $18 USD

W.A. Production has released a new value bundle titled 2022 Vocal Mega Box, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at a limited time discount. The right vocal can easily make or break a song, but getting your hands on high-quality, not over-used, sounds can be a challenge. W. A. Production has spent years seeking out the best vocalists from around the world, recording them, and putting them into easy-to-use, versatile packages. Now, we’re excited to bring you our biggest vocal product ever: the Vocal Mega Box.
Dark Drill & Grime sample pack by Soundtrack Loops

ADSR Sounds has introduced a new sample pack from the Soundtrack Loops label. Featuring loops and one shots by veteran producer Loop Theory, Dark Drill & Grime is a dark Trap and Dub inspired pack with melodies and grooves for your next Drill masterpiece. On the melodic side you’ll get...
SampleRadar: 183 free 80s pop drums samples

The influence of 80s music has ebbed and flowed over the last 3 decades with many audio production techniques rearing up across numerous genres. Amongst the ultra clean guitar tones, fizzy vocal reverbs and inexplicably ubiquitous saxophone solos there are many bonafide classic 80s sounds, and drum production contains most of them: tone- dropping synth toms, Roland TR drum machines, copious Eventide Harmonizer treatments and, of course, the gated snare.
Nouveau Baroque releases Fragments sample pack

Nouveau Baroque has announced the release of a new collection of 125 royalty-free percussion and melodic-based top loops and add-ons. Over 1 month of hard work inside the pack designed perfectly for the music producers seeking new top loops and melodic add onns with authentic tribal, deep, unusual, experimental, rhythmic and organic sounding.
Save 80% on AcidBox bassline synth + InstaLooper3 by Audio Blast

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on a bundle of two plugins by Audio Blast, offering an 80% discount on a 303 style bassline and rhythm generator and a versatile glitch effect plugin. Use AcidBox to get the old fashion “Acid” sound everybody loves, with a lot of...
Dabro Music Neuro DNB II samples inspired by Noisia, Teddy Killerz, Hydra & more

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack geared towards Neurofunk drum and bass music production. Neuro DNB II by Dabro Music features over 550MB of loops and one shots. As always, we have created the best drum and bass samples you can find on any audio marketplace! Every sound is designed based on the style of your favourite artists, such as Noisia, Teddy Killerz, Hydra, Synergy, and many others!
Big Fish Audio updates Momentum to v1.3 + Free 2022 Sample Pack

Big Fish Audio has announced an update to its free plugin that is designed to unlock the potential of your loops and samples with the next generation of sound sculpting tools. Version 1.3 of Momentum includes velocity sensitivity, a new release knob in shot mode, reverse and stutter effect improvements, bug fixes, and a new improved graphics engine.
Plugin Boutique launches Drum & Bass Phenomenon for Phase Plant

Plugin Boutique has released a collection of 64 presets geared towards drum and bass music production for the Phase Plant software synthesizer by Kilohearts. Drum & Bass Phenomenon covers the whole gamut of sounds heard in this globally adored genre, including leads, pads, basses, bells and keys, plucks and stabs, drum hits and fx.
Sampleson releases Suit73-V2 virtual electric piano instrument

Sampleson has announced the release of an update to one of its virtual electric piano instruments. Built on Sampleson’s new modeling engine, Suit73-V2 models a 73-key suitcase electric piano, based on real samples. Suit73-V2 is just 45MB but sounds like a 20GB Electric Piano thanks to the Infinite Round-Robins...
Make your drums & vocals stand out with Juicer plugin by Rast Sound

Rast Sound has announced the release of a new effect plugin that is designed to help your drums and vocals stand out in the mix, make them “thicker, stronger and fatter”. Juicer applies smart multi-layered parallel compression and coloring to make your sounds bigger while keeping the dynamics and warm sound.
SampleScience launches Abstract Electronica sample pack at $1 USD

SampleScience has announced the release of its new sample pack Abstract Electronica, a collection of special sounds selected from the personal sample archive of SampleScience’s Pierre Parenteau. Influenced by classic electronica acts from the 90s with its lo-fi breaks, dub-infused grooves, and mellow synths. Abstract Electronica will add a...
T-RackS EQ 81 plugin is FREE to IK Multimedia subscribers for a limited time

IK Multimedia is giving all new and existing IK Newsletter subscribers a free copy of the T-RackS EQ 81 discrete preamp and equalizer through the end of the month. All users of T-RackS 5 Mixing and Mastering Plug-In, including the complimentary T-RackS 5 CS, can get the versatile British EQ model for absolutely free.
Singomakers releases Aiwaska sample pack at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has released Singomakers’ latest sample pack Aiwaska, featuring a collection of loops and one shots by the mysterious producer with a hypnotic and spiritual sound of hardware synthesizers and organic elements. The pack offers a perfect blend of Melodic House rhythm, mixed with ultra-popular Melodic Techno vibes, analog...
Get 33% OFF Cloud Waves expansion pack for Loopmasters Khords

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Cloud Waves expansion pack for the Khords synthesizer instrument by Loopmasters. Cloud Waves is a collection of 50 heavenly synth sounds, designed to expand the Khords factory sound bank with rich chords and stabs perfect for designing your own dusty pads, dreamy atmospherics and dramatic stabs. The raw sounds are smooth and lush and are the perfect complement to the Khords factory sound bank.
Anthemic Future Rave sample pack by Blind Audio

Loopmasters has released Blind Audio’s latest sample pack Anthemic Future Rave, a collection of pro-grade loops and one-shot that are primed and ready to help create your next mainstage chart-topper. Cross the boundaries of EDM and techno and discover an ultra-high-energy sound that’s perfect for today’s modern dance scene....
Tekno Keyz virtual instrument brings 90s Techno Pop to your DAW

BeatSkillz has launched a new virtual instrument that is inspired by the works of Technotronic, 2 Unlimited, Snap, La Boutche, Dr. Alban, KLF, and others. Bringing the sounds of ’90s Techno Pop to your productions, Tekno Keyz delivers over 200 factory presets, 2 multi-sample maps engines, 32-step arpeggiator, and FX engine with 9 effects, and more.
Chris St’ Aubyn releases Simple 1.5 synthesizer library for HALion

Chris St’ Aubyn has released version 1.5 of the Simple polyphonic synthesizer instrument for Steinberg’s HALion. Version 1.5 includes a brand-new interface with up to 2x scaling, 200 new presets, 340 new Super Voice modes (including 275 new samples and noise generators), a new Custom Arpeggiator mode, 2 new filter modes and 58 new filter types, 3 new chorus types (Flanged, Phased, Ensemble), 7 new reverb types (Room x3, Plate x2, Hall x2), a new lowpass/highpass filter for the delay FX, a new dual diode tube distortion, individual FX presets, pitch bend options, and more.
Save 92% on Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 Bundle

ADSR Sounds has launched a limited time offer on the Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 bundle of royalty free sound packs featuring over 2,600 premium loops, one shots, MIDI files and presets for Serum and Omnisphere. The sounds in the bundle are aimed at production of Trap, Hip Hop...
Save 80% on Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle by Black Octopus Sound

Audio Plugin Deals has announced a two-week sale on Black Octopus Sound’s Ultimate Riddim + Dubstep Bundle, a collection of 10 full sample packs with expertly produced and professional ready sounds for your productions. There is no shortage of inspiration to be found here, including a staggering 1000+ Serum...
