(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its decline from the highest level since 2014 after a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles and a big increase in gasoline supplies. Futures in New York dropped almost 2% in early Asian trading toward $84 a barrel. Crude inventories rose for the first time in eight weeks, while gasoline stockpiles expanded by more than double the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey, according to government data. The White House also said it can work to accelerate the release of strategic oil reserves after prices rallied.

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO