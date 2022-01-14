ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicory - A Colorful Tale review: Absolutely perfect for Nintendo Switch

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - There are plenty of games that we associate tightly with the platforms they're on, whether it's Halo and Xbox or Uncharted and PlayStation, but it's somewhat rarer for a game to be very clearly ideal for a specific platform for hardware reasons. Chicory is such a game...

www.pocket-lint.com

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Best Nintendo Switch games for kids under 10

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids are not only fun but also easy to understand and age appropriate. Kids as young as three are picking up game controllers and mashing buttons. Game ratings help parents choose the best content for their children's safety while playing games. Age ratings are...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

QuickSpot - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Take a look at gameplay, various modes, and get a breakdown of what to expect from Quickstop in this trailer for the spot the difference puzzle game, available now on Nintendo Switch. QuickSpot on Nintendo Switch features new game types, a new party mode, and new illustrations.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Ghost Sync (Nintendo Switch)

KEMCO JRPGs are my comfort food. When I’m between major game releases or seeking a break from more demanding titles, the Higashihiroshima-based publisher’s offerings are a perfect place to look. Ghost Sync is the latest release to fit that bill. One look at the screen captures here will...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Ever Forward (Nintendo Switch)

Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game that tells the story of a girl named Maya. In the midst of a global pandemic, the World’s put on lockdown and the population is forced to stay inside. Maya, being just a little girl, tells us this story through what seems to be both imagination and reality. Maya’s mother seems to be part of a team of scientists involved in the pandemic. By listening to her conversations and phone calls, Maya is able to understand what’s going on behind the scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo Switch Pro will not “appear at all” according to analyst

An industry analyst has predicted that Nintendo will skip the Nintendo Switch Pro in favour of its next major console release. This comes from a GamesIndustry.biz report (via VGC) earlier in the week, where the publication asked trusted industry analysts to evaluate their predictions from last year, and make some for the year ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Cris Tales for Nintendo Switch is on sale for just $14.99

Right now you can get Cris Tales for Nintendo Switch on sale for just $14.99!. Cris Tales debuted in June 2021 as an ode to classic JRPGs. It incorporates innovative time manipulation mechanics. Less than six months since its release, this RPG is still very current within the genre and Amazon has it on offer with a 63% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Triangle Strategy Rated By ESRB For Nintendo Switch

ESRB has provided a rating for Triangle Strategy, and upcoming SRPG from Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what they had to say about it. Triangle Strategy is developed using the 2D-HD engine that was first seen in Octopath Traveler. It is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: 6Souls (Nintendo Switch)

6Souls is an action platformer for the Nintendo Switch. Before diving in, be sure to check your jumping prowess – let’s hope you like your platformers on the impossibly difficult side. The story follows the adventures of Jack and his dog Butch as they explore a mysterious castle....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Reportedly Passes Lifetime Sales of Nintendo Wii

It was bound to happen at some point, but it looks as though the Nintendo Switch has now surpassed the Nintendo Wii when it comes to lifetime console sales. Following another strong holiday season for the Switch to end 2021, Nintendo was finally able to beat its own milestone in hardware units sold. And while this achievement on its own is already a pretty big deal, what's even more impressive is that the Switch was able to accomplish this feat in nearly a fraction of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamedeals365.com

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch is on sale

The year 2022 is here, and Amazon is restocking its shelves. If you want to work out at home, perform entertaining training routines, and play on the Switch, Amazon has released Ring Fit Adventure, which is the next level of what Wii Fit used to be but in a lot more enjoyable manner.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

New Nintendo Switch OLED accessory already has rave reviews

Accessory company Satisfye has released a new third-party grip for the Nintendo Switch OLED and it has already proven to be incredibly popular according to user reviews. The ZenGrip Pro OLED simply adds handles to the console while it is in handheld mode, making it easier and more comfortable to hold since it is otherwise completely flat. It also has two little stands that allow you to rest it at a 90-degree angle on a table.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Astroneer Arrives On Nintendo Switch With New Update

Exploration is coming to Switch. System Era Softworks’ award winning sandbox game, Astroneer, arrives on the Nintendo Switch today. The game, which has brought adventure to over 8 million players, is arriving with all of the previous content updates. In fact, to celebrate its arrival to Switch, Astroneer is receiving a new update: The Xenobiology Update.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

How To Cancel Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online is an affordable and feature-packed online gaming subscription for your Switch. Like similar subscriptions on other major consoles, it’s true that the service is required to take your multiplayer games to the online arena. However, Nintendo has also included a variety of additional goodies for subscribers that help make the monthly or yearly cost of the service well worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Chicory: A Colorful tale devs struggled to cope with the game's AGDQ speedrun

Chicory: A Colorful Tale was recently played as part of AGDQ 2022 where it was completed in just 33 minutes - and the game’s community manager couldn’t believe their eyes. During the event, the official Chicory Twitter account was full of live reactions from Harris Foster, community manager at publisher Finji, who was impressed but also alarmed at just how fast speedrunner Punchy was able to make it through the game. The hilariously-named 'Chicory: A Tale Done Quick' Twitter account is flooded with Harris’ reactions, as well as fanart and memes from the speedrun.
VIDEO GAMES

