Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season, and for the second consecutive time after Miami just recorded a, 115-91, win at Atlanta on 1/12. The teams are now facing each other in consecutive games for the fourth time in team history. The Heat are 71-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games. ... Miami enters tonight’s game with a .634 winning percentage (26-15) at the midway point of the season. The HEAT’s .634 winning percentage marks as the 11th time in team history Miami has posted at least a .634 winning percentage at the midpoint of a season ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (protocols), Markieff Morris (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Victor Oladipo are out. Dewayne Dedmon (leg) is questionable. For the Hawks, Solomon Hill (hamstring) is out, Sharife Cooper (thumb), De'Andre Hunter (wrist), Cam Reddish (ankle) are questionable and Clint Capela (ankle) is doubtful.

Photo Gallery

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Max Strus

C Omer Yurtseven

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

HAWKS

F Kevin Huerter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on depth: "We have this depth and we have guys that really want to contribute and compete for something big. Right now, we've been dealing with so many moving parts, that different guys have to step up in different roles at different times. The guys have been very mentally and emotionally stable about that, about keeping the big picture in mind but focusing on the present moment."

