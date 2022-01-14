ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 50% on Zara Taylor Music Box sample pack by Black Octopus Sound

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADSR Sounds has launched a sale on Black Octopus Sounds’ recent Music Box by Zara Taylor, a sample pack that aims to offer you an emotional journey through 9 song kits, with a bonus collection of samples and presets. These dynamic song kits include...

Thick Sounds releases Digitized Drum & Bass 3 sample pack

Following the successful volumes one and two, Thick Sounds has returned with Digitized Drum & Bass 3, a fresh batch of loops, one shots and synth presets that aim to deliver a mind-blowing and colorful journey through the most synthetic side of Drum & Bass. Influenced by artists like Subfocus,...
Save 90% on 2022 Vocal Mega Box: 9 sample packs for $18 USD

W.A. Production has released a new value bundle titled 2022 Vocal Mega Box, offering a collection of 9 full sample packs at a limited time discount. The right vocal can easily make or break a song, but getting your hands on high-quality, not over-used, sounds can be a challenge. W. A. Production has spent years seeking out the best vocalists from around the world, recording them, and putting them into easy-to-use, versatile packages. Now, we’re excited to bring you our biggest vocal product ever: the Vocal Mega Box.
Save 73% on Vocal Gems Collection by Rast Sound

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week sale on the Vocal Gems Collection, a collection of choir and vocal sample libraries offered at a discount of over 70% off the regular price. The Vocal Gems Collection brings 3 of Rast Sound’s popular choir & vocal libraries: Choirs Boutique, Childrens’ Choir...
Splice Beyond Hyperpop: Count Baldor Sample Pack

Splice Sounds continues the Beyond Hyperpop series with a sample pack by Count Baldor, the current creative alias of British music producer and composer Tom Parker. Rather than seeing hyperpop as one defining sound, Parker considers it a continuation of artists like Shitmat, Ebola, and the rest of the Wrong Music squad, among others. Sometimes he works from a blank slate and just creates until he has something he likes. When he is pulling inspiration, it’s from sources like UK garage, jazz, tv show themes, ancient lyre music, dubstep, psytrance, techno, IDM, etc. He shared, “I like to cherry-pick different things and just see what works together in an exciting way.”
Deep Revival sound pack for Carbon Electra synth on sale at 30% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering a 30% discount on the Deep Revival sound pack for its Carbon Electra software synthesizer. The collection features 64 bespoke presets that will expand your sonic palette. Deep Revival contains a collection of 64 bespoke presets, featuring a wide variety of bass patches for rich full-bodied...
Save 30% on Retro Electro VirtualCZ Expansion Pack by Scott Diaz

Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on the Retro Electro expansion pack for its VirtualCZ synthesizer plugin that brings the sounds of the Casio CZ series. The pack pays homage to the golden era with a nostalgic selection of warm polyphonic keys, neon leads, phat basses and fx crafted for a perfect ’80s retro sound.
Blind Audio releases Abyss Deep Dubstep sample pack

Loopmasters has launched a new collection of dark and dirty Dubstep sounds by the Blind Audio label: Abyss Deep Dubstep. Naturally, Abyss has a strong focus on low-end energy; Subby basslines take center stage, with lots of grit and saturation to make them stand out in the mix, while textured synth sounds and hard-pounding drums bring it all together to create an essential collection worthy of any serious Dubstep connoisseur.
Frontline Producer launches Hidden Soul Jazz sample pack

Loopmasters has introduced a brand new sample pack from Frontline Producer. The royalty free Hidden Soul Jazz collection comes stacked with complex chords and curious melodies, perfect for crafting interesting modern soul music with an expansive downtempo feel. Weighing in at 667 MB, Hidden Soul Jazz is a must have...
Flash Sale: 6 Synthwave sound packs by OST Audio for $20 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a flash sale on the OST Audio – 6 for $20 Bundle, offering a discount of 85% off on a bundle of 6 best-selling Synthwave packs by OST Audio. If you looking for the best quality retro style materials this bundle contains everything you need.
Far East R&B live performance sample pack by Sion Horikawa

Tsunami Track Sounds has released a new sample pack titled Far East R&B, featuring 400MB of raw performances of drum, bass, synth and guitar, and vocals. This is a straightforward R&B pack with Moog synthesizers and guitar/bass. Performed by SION’s father Mario Horikawa who is also a professional studio musician.
Hy2rogen releases Deep House Slapping Serum sound pack

Loopmasters has released a new collection of Serum synth presets from the Hy2rogen label. Deep House Slapping Serum comes packed with 120 sounds that have been inspired by the current worldwide Slap House sound, blended with Deep House and bits of Progressive. Inside you will find the familiar slap house...
Loopmasters launches Deep Tech sample pack by Rawsome Recordings

Loopmasters has announced the debut sample pack from New York’s vinyl and digital underground house record label Rawsome Recordings. The royalty free Deep Tech collection comes packed with deftly woven and soulful dancefloor sounds. Rawsome Recordings was founded 2017 in NYC with the intention to preserve the underground roots...
Splice Sounds releases Mat Zo’s Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 2 sample pack

Splice has released a new sample pack by Mat Zo on its Splice Sounds imprint. Mad Zoo Drums Vol. 2 delivers a fresh batch of one shot drum and percussion samples, including kicks, snares, hihats, cymbals, claps, shakers, and more. Grammy-nominated producer and Mad Zoo Music lead Mat Zo is...
Hip-Hop meets Piano sample pack by Sofa Squared

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack from the Sofa Squared label. Hip-Hop meets Piano represents the academic piano play at the fullest, bringing up a jazzy uplifting mood. If you feel the need for melodies and hip-hop beats that are full of life and organic inspirational flow, you should...
New Age Progressive House sample pack by Big Sounds

HighLife Samples has announced the release of a new sample pack from the Big Sounds label. With a vast selection of essential tools that you can learn from and/or use in your own productions, New Age Progressive House features 5 Construction Kits that will give you all the sound loops and layers that go into making a professional Progressive House track.
ADSR Sounds launches The Piano Plug sample pack by Beats24-7

ADSR Sounds has released a new sample pack from the Beats24-7 label. The Piano Plug brings a fresh batch of quality samples and piano melodies aimed at Trap and Hip Hop music production. Receive 5 Beat Construction Kits inspired by popular artists like The Kid LAROI, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD,...
Nouveau Baroque releases Fragments sample pack

Nouveau Baroque has announced the release of a new collection of 125 royalty-free percussion and melodic-based top loops and add-ons. Over 1 month of hard work inside the pack designed perfectly for the music producers seeking new top loops and melodic add onns with authentic tribal, deep, unusual, experimental, rhythmic and organic sounding.
Dabro Music Neuro DNB II samples inspired by Noisia, Teddy Killerz, Hydra & more

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack geared towards Neurofunk drum and bass music production. Neuro DNB II by Dabro Music features over 550MB of loops and one shots. As always, we have created the best drum and bass samples you can find on any audio marketplace! Every sound is designed based on the style of your favourite artists, such as Noisia, Teddy Killerz, Hydra, Synergy, and many others!
Save 92% on Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 Bundle

ADSR Sounds has launched a limited time offer on the Angelic Vibes 10 Packs for $20 bundle of royalty free sound packs featuring over 2,600 premium loops, one shots, MIDI files and presets for Serum and Omnisphere. The sounds in the bundle are aimed at production of Trap, Hip Hop...
Dropgun Samples releases Sagan Future Rave sample pack

Loopmasters has introduced a new Dropgun Samples pack featuring explosive and unique sounds by Sagan. Sagan Future Rave welcomes you to a world filled with the best sounds of future rave music. Get ready for dancefloor pumping grooves and ravey vibes all around! This pack not only contains your future...
