Save 50% on Zara Taylor Music Box sample pack by Black Octopus Sound

Splice Sounds continues the Beyond Hyperpop series with a sample pack by Count Baldor, the current creative alias of British music producer and composer Tom Parker. Rather than seeing hyperpop as one defining sound, Parker considers it a continuation of artists like Shitmat, Ebola, and the rest of the Wrong Music squad, among others. Sometimes he works from a blank slate and just creates until he has something he likes. When he is pulling inspiration, it’s from sources like UK garage, jazz, tv show themes, ancient lyre music, dubstep, psytrance, techno, IDM, etc. He shared, “I like to cherry-pick different things and just see what works together in an exciting way.”

