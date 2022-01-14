ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Wordle? And Why Are We So Obsessed?

By Donny Meacham
 6 days ago
Are green and yellow tiles blowing up your news feed? That's Wordle, a new legit zero-frills word game that's sweeping the nation. The game, which is deceptively easy, has catapulted to the internet's latest obsession. From 90 daily players in November 2021 to 300,000 at the beginning of January, to around...

abc17news.com

Meet Wordle, the internet’s latest obsession

Wonder what those green and yellow tiles all over your social media feeds are? It’s Wordle, a new no-frills word game that has charmed the internet. Think of it as Mastermind, but with words instead of colored pegs. Or a mini crossword without clues. You start by choosing any five-letter word and typing it out into the grid. Any incorrect letter pops up in grey. Correct letters turn yellow, and if the letter is also in the right spot it turns green. Users have six tries to guess the word — that’s it — the fewer tries, the better. Kinda like golf.
ABC Action News

Wordle is sweeping the internet, but what is it?

You may have noticed people on your social media sharing images of a grid made up of green, yellow and gray blocks. If you're confused, you're not alone. It looks something like the Tweet below from ABC Action News reporter Heather Leigh. It's all from a game called Wordle. Wordle...
Boston Globe

What is Wordle and why is everyone on Twitter playing it?

If you’re on Twitter, you might have noticed that all of the sudden, everyone is tweeting cryptic emojis — green, gray, and yellow squares. It almost feels like you missed a day at school, came back, and the whole class had learned a new game. Wordle is an...
WFAA

Inside Wordle, the newest game everyone is obsessed with

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, you've most likely seen some discussion of Wordle, the latest game that everyone is seemingly obsessed with. What is it and how to play. So, here's a little step-by-step on how to play, because as...
Hot Hardware

What Is Wordle And Why It’s The Latest Hot Gaming Throwdown

Wordle is the latest puzzle game to go viral, and it has people addicted. The simple word game took off late last year and has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since. Wordle found itself back in the spotlight recently after other devs attempted to cash in on the viral puzzle game. One dev went so far as to even copy the name, and tried to get people to pay for a subscription on Apple's App Store. Apple reacted quickly, however, and took the game down following severe backlash on social media.
Slate

Wordle’s Creator Thinks He Knows Why the Game Has Gone So Viral

Josh Wardle is the inventor of a free online word game you just might be familiar with. (If you change one letter in his last name, you’ll get the name of the game.) Back in October, the Brooklyn-based software engineer released Wordle to the world with a simple, elegant interface for guessing a five-letter word every day. And in December, the game went viral when he added a way to share results in the form of little colored blocks, which you may have seen all over your social media feeds. It’s the Little Word Game That Could, with millions of people now playing it around the world. On this week’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, the Slate podcast that explores and plays with language, hosts Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer asked Wardle why he thinks the game suddenly took off, what changes he might have in store, and whether he’s seen the backlash from his fellow Brits. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
The Independent

Reddit founder says 90% of games will pay you to play them in 5 years

The co-founder of Reddit has predicted that 90 per cent of the gaming market will be Play-to-Earn games within the next five years.Alexis Ohanian said the emerging model – which uses blockchain technology to issue in-game crypto tokens that can be exchanged for real-world currency – will allow people to make significant amounts of money just by playing video games.“90 per cent of people will not play a video game unless they are being properly valued for that time,” Mr Ohanian told the Where it Happens podcast. Follow our live coverage of the crypto market“In five years, you will actually...
People

Wordle Is the Internet's Newest Obsession: Here's What to Know About the Viral Word Game

Move over Sudoku, because there's a new hit puzzle game sweeping the country. Wordle is an online game that gives players six attempts to correctly guess guess a five-letter word. Although simple in premise, the game can be surprisingly difficult. To help them along the way, players even receive hints — the game's tiles will change colors depending on if a letter is in the word but currently in the wrong place (yellow), if a letter is in the right place (green), or if a letter is not in the word at all (gray).
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

