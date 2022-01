TSMC and Samsung have long been the two biggest contract chip manufacturers in the world. But the latter has always played second fiddle to the former in this space. It aims to change that by 2030 with huge investments but it appears TSMC is all prepared to thwart the Korean giant’s efforts. According to a new report from The Korea Herald, the Taiwanese chip giant is planning an investment of more than 52 trillion won (roughly $43.7 billion) this year to consolidate its top position in the contract chip manufacturing market. Samsung’s investments in the chip business in 2022 may not top 45 trillion won (~$37.8 billion).

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO