There has been a lot of discussion about the use of electronic monitoring before trial and changes Illinois politicians made to state laws regulating the use of “EM.” Under the new laws enacted by the state last year, EM participants cannot be charged with escape unless they are away from their homes without authorization for at least 48 hours. Another newly-enacted law allows EM participants to leave their homes two days a week to go grocery shopping and complete other tasks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO