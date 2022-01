Pretty soon, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will sit down and figure out who needs to go and who needs to stay. We figured we’d help them out. With the 2021 season in the rear view mirror, here’s a look at 11 players (and one coach) who the Eagles need to move on from. Some are slam dunks. Some are tough calls. Some had disastrous seasons. Some actually didn’t play badly but are getting older or too expensive. A couple are Super Bowl heroes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO