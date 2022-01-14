Words fail a writer

At fifty years of age, I should know what I want to be when I grow up. When I was a boy, I dreamed about becoming a professional race car driver, a radio DJ, a jazz musician, or President of the United States someday. I was a disc jockey and a trombone player for a time while I attended the University of Missouri, but that was as close as I have come to making a career out of any of my four childhood dream jobs. As a grownup, I’ve learned that if a job can be described as a dream, it can probably be more accurately described as a bad dream. The prospect of having to work for most of my adult life is a nightmare to me. Nevertheless, in the last few weeks four intriguing occupational opportunities have presented themselves to me, forcing me to decide once and for all what it is that I want to do with my life.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO