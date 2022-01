It had been more than a year of doubts, frustrations and questions for Amanda Spratt, culminating in a Tokyo Olympic Games road race where, despite unrelenting hard work, medal hopes were replaced by a DNF. Discovering that the unexplained run of patchy form was down to Iliac artery endofibrosis late last year, however, delivered an explanation and a plan which means one of Australia’s top cyclists is now lining up at the Santos Festival of Cycling to begin her journey back toward the form that has seen her take to the podiums of some of the world’s toughest races.

CYCLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO