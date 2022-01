House With Clear Shapes and a Complex Entrance / Jonas von Ostrowski + Studio Nitsche. Text description provided by the architects. The House With Clear Shapes and a Complex Entrance is part of LOS ANGELES, an art space located in a rural part of central Germany. It’s the first newly built structure on the 3000 square meter plot of land, that is becoming an inhabitable sculpture garden, an all-over-art-work that will develop and grow out of itself. Los Angeles is a place for artists of all genres to stay, work and get in touch with each other and the public. Los Angeles hosts artists' residencies, exhibitions, workshops, and other cultural events.

