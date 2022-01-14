ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE markets drop after Fed officials signal March rate hike

By Reuters
 6 days ago
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended in the red on Friday, mirroring weakness in Asian peers, as more Fed policymakers signalled they would start to raise U.S. interest rates in March to combat inflation.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.4% after gains in the previous session, as Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU) shed 1.1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) lost 0.8%.

Abu Dhabi's index (.FTFADGI) ended flat, with conglomerate International Holding Company losing 0.3%, while telecoms operator Etisalat Group (ETISALAT.AD) rose 0.1%.

Markets in the UAE traded on their second Friday in January after they shifted to a new Monday-to-Friday working week to better align with global markets.

The UAE announced last month it would move to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of 2022.

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

