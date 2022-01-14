ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why CRE Will Beat Investment Alternatives This Year

By Lynn Pollack
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate will continue to outperform investment alternatives in 2022, led by non-traditional property sectors...

Landmark Properties Enters the Multifamily Market

Student housing developer Landmark Properties has partnered with Atlanta-based Haven Communities to enter the multifamily space. The partnership will include the integration of Haven’s team into the company. With the partnership, Landmark will have $7.8 billion in assets under management in the US. Landmark’s move into the multifamily sector...
Apartment Execs See More Rent Growth 'Baked In' For 2022

Leading multifamily housing operators are coming off a record-breaking year for apartment absorption and experienced near-spectacular rent growth in many markets. For 2022, they see rent growth baked into their leases, practically regardless of how the economy and housing demand fluctuates this year.
Higher Inflation Means More Competition for CRE Assets

Supply chain problems, labor shortages, and the housing shortage are all fueling inflation to eye-popping levels – and for CRE investors, that will mean greater competition for assets. Headline inflation is up 7.1% from last year, the biggest uptick since 1982. And that rising inflationary pressure is forcing the...
Analyst: 2022 Should Be Strong For Healthcare M&A

2022 should be strong for healthcare M&A with a surge of buyers from big tech and retail giants following an aggressive 2021 for the buyouts, Irving Levin Associates, publisher of the LevinPro HC platform predicted. “It has been a historic year for healthcare M&A, with more than 2,500 deal announcements,...
Why 2022 Might Be The Best Year Yet To Invest In Farfetch Stock

I invested in Farfetch back in 2020, and I had to stomach a boom and bust in the stock price. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has been part of my personal portfolio for close to two years, and I have seen both ups and downs with my investment as the stock has continued to be highly volatile ever since the dawn of the pandemic. At one point last year, my investment in Farfetch was up a staggering 300%, and even after having a nightmarish 2021, I am still in the green thanks to investing in Farfetch at the height of the pandemic. I feel lucky to be in the green still, but looking at the story of the company more carefully, I now believe 2022 - not 2020 - could be the best year to invest in this e-commerce company that is promising to revolutionize the luxury retail industry. I have a couple of reasons to think so, which I will outline in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JV to Invest $550M in Build-to-Core Warehouses

CHICAGO, FL – Privately-owned real estate investment manager and operating company, Bridge Industrial and the Canada-based, Public Sector Pension Investments Board have established a joint-venture partnership to develop best-in-class warehouses in urban infill locations throughout the US. The two companies have allocated $550 million in equity to the joint-venture,...
Realterm Sells 22-Property Logistics Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Realterm has liquidated its Realterm Logistics Fund II entirely, by selling all 22 properties in the fund’s portfolio. The 22 properties total more than 1.8 million square feet of space and comprise transportation-advantaged, high flow-through facilities. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as a...
Office Investors Will Bypass Primary Markets in 2022

Despite a relatively strong end to the fourth quarter, office investors are still likely to remain on the sidelines in primary markets as rent remains flat and outpaced by inflation and high borrowing costs. A new analysis from research economist Scholastica Cororaton of the National Association of Realtors predicts that...
Domestic Growth Markets Offer Opportunity in Affordable Housing

Demand for affordable housing is continuing to outpace supply—a problem that has been plaguing the country for years and one that Jonathan Needell, president and CIO of Kairos Investment Management Company doesn’t imagine subsiding anytime soon. As a result, there is ample investment capital active in the affordable housing sector. To curb the competition, Kairos is focusing on domestic growth markets.
DigitalBridge Closes Fund at $8.3B

BOCA RATON, FL – DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment management platform, DigitalBridge Investment Management has closed its second flagship fund, DigitalBridge Partners II LP with $8.3 billion in commitments. The total raise surpasses the fund’s original target of $6 billion. Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as...
