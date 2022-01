Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association is pleased to announce David Emberley as their new Finance Director. As a key member of the executive management team, David assumes a strategic role in his position to optimize the revenue cycle, reduce expenses, and comply with laws, regulations, and accrediting standards in all financial areas of Cornerstone VNA. He is also responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all financial-related activities of the agency. In addition, David manages the business office staff, and provides support to the organization’s Board of Directors and the management team.

