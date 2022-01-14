ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Keegan Petersen steers South Africa to stunning Test series win over India

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5JeI_0dleqiJ900
Keegan Petersen on his way to a crucial knock of 82 as South Africa chased down 212.

Keegan Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third Test and a 2-1 series win over India on a spiteful Newlands pitch having chased down their challenging target of 212 on Friday.

It is just the fourth time in 133 years that a team has scored more than 200 in Cape Town to win, and follows on from South Africa’s epic seven-wicket victory in Johannesburg in the second Test when they needed 240 in the fourth innings.

Petersen, who was the leading scorer in the series with 276 runs, was the anchor for the home side on a difficult wicket for batting, but there were also important unbeaten contributions from Rassie van der Dussen (41) and Temba Bavuma (32) as they put on 57 for the fourth wicket.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

Dean Elgar believes the win is an important step forward for his side, who have lost a host of experienced players to retirement in recent years. “I’m pretty elated. I couldn’t be prouder of the group of players,” the South Africa captain said. “We were thrown under the sword quite a few times in this series and the guys responded brilliantly.

“The way our bowling unit came in and operated through the last two games has been brilliant. To take 60 wickets in a Test series is a tough challenge. We have a young, talented group. The experience isn’t there, but we are gaining it and getting better every day.”

The result means India are still in search of a first Test series victory in South Africa, having had high hopes when they won the opening match, and Virat Kohli paid tribute to the hosts. “I think in both Tests they won they were much more clinical with the ball in the crunch moments, and to be honest there was a bit of a lapse of concentration from us as well, which cost us,” the India captain said. “They were deserving winners at the end.”

The teams will now play three ODIs, starting in Paarl on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Temba Bavuma
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Keegan Petersen
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steers#Johannesburg#Cricket#Odis#Paarl
The Guardian

China warns US after tracking warship in South China Sea

The Chinese military has said it tracked a US warship that sailed through disputed waters in the South China Sea, accusing it of “provocative actions” and warning of “serious consequences”. The US Navy said its mission was in accordance with international law and in line with...
The Guardian

Don’t demonise those who refuse the Covid vaccine

I read David Green’s letter on anti-vaxxers (12 January) and empathised with the letter written in response (13 January). The week before Christmas my dad died of Covid. The intensive care consultant couldn’t have been clearer that, in her opinion, if he had been vaccinated he would not have developed Covid pneumonia to the severity that he did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy