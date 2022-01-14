For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although you are prepared to stride boldly into the future with the purchase of a hybrid or entirely electric vehicle, the sad fact remains that many towns and cities lack the required infrastructure to make charging your car safe and easy. Fortunately, by purchasing a portable electric car charger, you can ensure that you can always fill up your battery bank by charging your car indoors and outdoors. With a top-of-the-line unit like the Pulsar Plus 40 Amp NEMA Ultra Compact Level 2 Electric Vehicle Smart Charger in your trunk, you can enjoy high tech electric vehicle charging with monitoring capabilities, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and much more.

