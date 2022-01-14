ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. The milestone will mark a significant moment for BP which wants to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles...

