Trae Young scored 30 points for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a 121-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak. Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22, the Hawks avoided their longest stretch […]

