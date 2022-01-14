ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Webb Space Telescope: Mirror, Mirror…On Its Way!

scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith major deployments complete, Webb continues its journey to its final halo orbit around L2. In the meantime, there are several smaller deployments in the next couple of weeks, which constitute the beginning of a several-month phase of aligning the telescope’s optics. This week, we have started the process of moving...

scitechdaily.com

