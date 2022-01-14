Aung San Suu Kyi replaced as Myanmar’s representative at Feb hearings on Rohingya genocide at World Court

Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to two more years in prison under the Export-Import Law of Myanmar for illegally importing walkie-talkies. She also received an additional year under the Telecommunications Law for possessing them. On top of these charges, Kyi was also found guilty of breaking COVID-19 restriction guidelines...
BANGKOK — Myanmar's military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter, a legal official said Friday. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last February's military takeover, is already being tried...
Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): US State Department demanded immediate release of Myanmar's democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the wake of the second round of verdicts delivered against her on Monday. "The Burmese military regime's unjust conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to...
A treason trial against Cambodia’s opposition leader resumed Wednesday, two years after it was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.Kem Sokha was head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party when he was arrested in September 2017 on the basis of an old video showing him telling a seminar about receiving advice from U.S. pro-democracy groups. If convicted, he could be sentenced to for up to 30 years' imprisonment.The charge is widely seen as part of a political strategy by Prime Minister Hun Sen to sweep away all opposition before the 2018 general election, which his party won unanimously despite...
China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP.
China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal.
Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons.
Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse.
No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms.
Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered.
"I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women's protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out...
Poland's chief auditor said Tuesday that he plans to initiate an audit into the state's supervision of the secret services following revelations of illegal surveillance of government critics with powerful spyware.Marian Banas, president of the Supreme Audit Office, an independent institution charged with ensuring public funds are spent properly, spoke before a Senate committee investigating the use of Pegasus, spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group “Taking into account the recent events related to the security of the state and citizens, I made a decision to initiate immediate urgent monitoring of state supervision over secret services,” Banas said.He said he...
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A Turkish court on Monday acquitted German journalist Mesale Tolu of terrorism charges, she said on Twitter, in a case that lasted nearly five years and added to strains between Ankara and Berlin at the time of her detention. Tolu was detained in April 2017 as...
David Olaver and Hassan Azakaria are sure the authorities and armed militias would kill them if they could find their hideout somewhere in Libya.To escape, they stay out of public sight, move from one place to another under cover of darkness, and take extreme cautionary measures to ensure their calls are not intercepted.Both have appealed for help to escape Libya. They accuse the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) in Tripoli and Libyan officials of dodging their desperate pleas for safety.The pair, who have campaigned about the ill-treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in Libya, spoke to The...
A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Another human rights lawyer, Yang Maodong, was arrested last week also on suspicion of "inciting subversion of state power", according to a police notice shared with AFP. He had been detained in the megacity of Guangzhou since last month.
A 26-year-old Pakistani woman has been sentenced to death by a local court for sending allegedly blasphemous messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Aneeqa Ateeq was found guilty by a court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a complaint against her was registered under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws.Ms Ateeq met her accuser, Farooq Hassanat, online in 2019 through a gaming app. Over time, they began interacting on WhatsApp and Facebook. Mr Hassanat claimed that Ms Ateeq “deliberately and intentionally defiled sacred religious personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims”.He claimed that he asked her to delete the “blasphemous” messages but she...
