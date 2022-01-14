ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Warned Omicron Is Serious

easttexasradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are letting their guard down because they believe the Omicron variant of Covid is milder than previous...

easttexasradio.com

Mega 99.3

Health Officials Warn of Highly Infectious Omicron

The Yakima Health District has issued a news release about growing cases of the Omicron variant. Cases are growing in Yakima but not hospitalizations. Even though the variant is milder it's more infectious says health officials. A news release from the district says the case rate, in just two weeks, has more than quadrupled to a level that hasn't seen before during the entire pandemic. So what's the cause in the recent growth of cases? Health officials blame it on the holidays.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: Omicron May Be Milder Than Delta, but It’s Still a Serious Disease

It is true that research has found Omicron to be a less severe variant than Delta and others. But for people who are not vaccinated and boosted and those with risk factors, it is still a serious disease. One problem is that hospitalization and deaths are lagging indicators—which means that we might not know how hot the water is until it’s too late.
SCIENCE
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Omicron Surge May Peak Soon

The omicron variant surge has people all over the country asking that question. Pop up COVID-19 testing sites have been appearing all over the Bay Area, a different city everyday. There was a large line that stretched out the door at the Milpitas Sports Complex Friday, but it moved fast...
MILPITAS, CA
AFP

Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, the World Health Organization insisted Thursday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the record numbers of people catching the new variant -- which is rapidly out-competing the previously-dominant Delta variant in many countries -- meant hospitals were being overwhelmed. "While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," Tedros told a press conference. "Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people and it is killing people," he explained.
PUBLIC HEALTH
davisvanguard.org

Sunday Commentary: Some Are Not Taking Omicron Seriously Enough

There is a shift going on—perhaps it’s the fact that Omicron is less severe but much more contagious than previous variants—about moving from a system of containment to management. The problem I have with that approach is it ignores that, while more people are vaccinated and overall the variant is less serious, it still poses substantial risk of hospitalization and, yes, even death.
DAVIS, CA
easttexasradio.com

COVID Herd Immunity Not Close

COVID cases are surging, even among people vaccinated, but public health experts say we’re not close to achieving herd immunity. Dr. John Carlo with the Texas Medical Association says this virus is constantly changing. He says each version of COVID is slightly different, so even if we reach herd immunity to Omicron, there will likely be another variant around the corner. And there is so much global travel it’s hard to keep COVID contained.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Doctors: Say No To COVID Parties

The Omicron variant of COVID is showing to have mild symptoms, and some think now is the time to catch it to develop natural immunity. However, Dr. John Carlo with the Texas Medical Association says that’s a tricky proposition. He says the COVID parties are a flashback to chickenpox parties, where parents try to get their kids sick. The problem with COVID is that natural immunity doesn’t amount to much. That’s why he’s urging everybody to get their shots and the booster.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

