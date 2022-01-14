Simon Cowell breaks his silence after news of engagement to Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell has broken his silence following reports that he and partner of 13 years, Lauren Silverman, are engaged,

The America’s Got Talent judge, 62, was grabbing a coffee in Malibu with the socialite when he was quizzed on their upcoming nuptials.

In a video obtained by The Sun, he first was asked how he was doing, to which he replied: “I’m good, how are you?”

After being congratulated, he was then asked to confirm if reports of him being engaged were true, to which he replied: “What do you think? Yeah [it’s true]. Thank you so much, I really appreciate that.”

The grinning star and his equally happy-looking wife-to-be then headed off on their bikes.

It comes a day after the music mogul’s friend Amanda Holden said how she believes that they will marry in Barbados - the place he is reported to have got down on one knee on Christmas Eve.

Speaking on Heart Radio, she said: “I think she’s The One, but I don’t know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it. Then last night, we all got the text saying ‘It’s happening’.

“We couldn’t believe it and I knew it would be in the papers today if we got the text last night. So I was like, ‘Oh my goodness’.”

The couple first met in 2004 when Silverman, 44, was still married to one of Cowell’s good friends, property mogul Andrew Silverman.

They later fell in love and went public with their relationship in 2013, with Silverman falling pregnant with Cowell’s first child, Eric, now eight, shortly after.