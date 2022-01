The Mercedes EQS is well and truly here, after much hype and anticipation. And while some may argue from an aesthetic perspective its a bit of a let down from the Vision EQS concept, the reality is the EQS still offers excellent range and technology - as well as strong performance in AMG guise. But at the end of the day Mercedes wants it to be an electric S-Class. So how good is at being a luxury car? Throttle House decided to find out.

