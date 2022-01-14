ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, CO

Coping Through COVID: A Colorado Dress Designer’s Story

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0PRI_0dlen7XK00

RYE, Colo. — Navigating through the pandemic has been difficult for many small businesses, including a Dress Designer in Rye, whose creative designs have sparked a bigger conversation.

AnaKacia Shifflet named her business after her two daughters. It’s called “ Averil Marie Collections ,” and her designs have caught the eye of many, including the owner of Soirée Bridal Boutique in Colorado Springs.

Shifflet says the process started like any other. “I knew I wanted to make a dress from scratch. To kind of show the process, like drafting a dress, making a dress and, I was just mad that day. So, part of the way I felt like how can I cope with this? How can I deal with what is going on, and I came up with a therapy project.”

Her therapy project included something she never thought she would do to one of her designs.

“I told my husband, I think I just need to throw some paint. I’m so mad, I’m so frustrated and I think I just need to throw some paint.”

AnaKacia Shifflet

Although Shifflet expected the dress to be destroyed, she ended up falling in love with it.

“I wanted every step to have meaning, so I started throwing black paint, which was that initial hit in the gut to Covid, and then I poured gold paint to represent us trying to be strong, and then I poured blue paint, just different colors of blue, and it was a very emotional project.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bYVY_0dlen7XK00

Shifflet’s project painted a bigger picture of the pandemic’s impact on her business, along with many others. The project also gained the attention of the Owner of The Colorado Wedding Magazine , who reached out to Shifflet to write a story and to also use the dress in a photoshoot.

But there was a problem though: the painted dress was stuck to the mannequin. Not to mention, Shifflet was still recovering from COVID fatigue.

“I still have days where I just have to sleep, the fatigue is just too much, the muscle weakness is too much, I just have to sleep, so I could not make dresses for this event, for the models, I just knew I couldn’t do it.”

So instead, Shifflet decided to use previous dresses she made and reconstruct them to fit the models and vision of the shoot. It allowed her to recreate the process she did in her studio and gave her the ability to share the experience with others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U5zx_0dlen7XK00

To capture the experience for The Colorado Wedding Magazine, Shifflet picked Pueblo Photographer, Stephanie “Jean” Graston.

“It’s more than just a photograph, you can see the story and you can visually see how stunning the women are, the paint, the art behind it, and it really just brings it all together,” said Stephanie “Jean” Graston, Owner of Jean Graston Photography .

Today, you can see the photos in The Colorado Wedding Magazine , which signifies the impacts of COVID on small businesses and those who have been diagnosed with it.

“It’s just all of our story and we are all a part of it, and we all had different perspectives of how it went, but we all felt it,” said Shifflet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Rye, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Westcliffe composer makes classical music pieces for all 50 states

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — A composer in Westcliffe is currently creating a piece of classical music for all 50 states. Marcia Stockton said it all started after a fellow artist laid down the challenge.   “he said why don’t you write a piece for every state and I thought ‘wow that’s a pretty big challenge,'” said […]
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KXRM

Lodging deals in Colorado’s ski communities

As ski season ramps up across Colorado, discount deals are drying up quickly. Fortunately there are still ways you can save if you and your family are looking to hit the slopes in the weeks ahead.
KXRM

Gourmet Coffee Day: Matt Meister visits three local shops

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are numerous holidays dedicated to coffee throughout the year, but today January 18, we celebrate the crème de la crème of coffee: gourmet coffee. FOX21’s Matt Miester visited Colorado Coffee Merchants, Building III Coffee, and Kawa Coffee. Colorado Coffee Merchants is located at 302 E Fillmore St in Colorado Springs. Their […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Photography#The Dress#Coping#Soir E Bridal Boutique
KXRM

Vail Mountain launches four new guest experiences

“We are always looking at opportunities to create legendary and special moments for our guests. These new and improved experiences add value to the experience and add rich storytelling to an amazing terrain experience,” said Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain.
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

Falcon substation closed to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Falcon substation, located at 7850 Goddard Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 –will be closed to the public due to ongoing construction. The substation will remain closed to the public until Saturday, January 22nd, 2022, at 12:00 PM.   Community members can still contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Microchip Technology expands Colorado Springs facility, hiring 50+ specialists

COLORADO SPRINGS — Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller and analog semiconductors, announced on Wednesday it’s expanding its Colorado Springs fabrication facility. Microchip will invest $40 million to re-tool the factory for advanced technology nodes and equipment. The company will be adding 50-75 specialists roles during the first phase of hiring, with plans […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy