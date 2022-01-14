ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj dropped from harrassment lawsuit filed by husband Kenneth Petty’s rape accuser

By Tina Campbell
 6 days ago
Nicki Minaj will no longer face a harrassment lawsuit after the rapper’s husband Kenneth Petty’s alleged sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough, voluntarily dropped the case.

Hough accused the Anaconda hit-maker, 39, and her husband of “witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment” and other charges, in relation to a 1994 assault allegation she made against Petty, for which he was convicted in 1995.

She is also suing Petty for sexual assault and battery in relation to the 1995 conviction.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit filed by Hough against Minaj was voluntarily dismissed on Wednesday, though the case against Petty is “still going on”.

No reason has been given for the dismissal, but it would appear to be far from over in Minaj’s view.

Her lawyer, Judd Bernstein, clarified that she intends to seek reimbursement for the amount she spent in legal fees.

In an email obtained by People, Bernstein told Hough’s lawyer: “Your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw up enough dirt.

“It is just the beginning of Nicki’s and my efforts to make you pay for your disgraceful conduct with both money and, if the Court recommends it, disciplinary sanctions,” the outlet quoted.

